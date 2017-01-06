News Headlines January 6 2017

Doctors reject Government offer on pay increase

The month long Doctors strike is set to continue as Doctors this morning rejected a government offer of 40 per cent pay increment made on Wednesday. The medical workers advisory council met this morning at Railways Club Nairobi and rejected the offer, saying they want full implementation of the Collective Bargaining Agreement of 2013.

The officials of the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentist Union (KMPDU) were however set to meet treasury later afternoon. The meeting had not ended by the time of going to press.

“Whatever the government called allowances that they enhanced were outside the CBA we signed in 2013 is nothing and will not be accepted by the Doctors. The Court ruled that document was legally signed and therefore we don’t see any other problem but full implementation of the document,” said KMPDU Secretary General Ouma Oluga.

Oluga said that it is the responsibility of the government to make Doctors be in hospitals.

Raila leaves for Ghana to attend Nana Akufo-Addo Inauguration

Opposition leader Raila Odinga left the country this morning for Ghana to attend tomorrow’s inauguration of President-elect Nana Akufo-Addo. Odinga was accompanied by ODM Deputy Party leader Hassan Joho who is also Mombasa governor.

“I congratulate incumbent President John Dramani Mahama for his adherence to democratic principles and providing leadership not just to Ghanaians but to the continent at large. His gracious hand over is an example to all on the sovereignty of the will of the people,” Odinga said.

“Raila and his delegation will meet sections of the new administration and return to Nairobi early next week,” his spokesman Dennis Onyango said in a statement.

Odinga will also hold meetings with various officials of the yet-to-be-formed administration. Akufo-Addo won the election at the third attempt, cementing the country’s reputation as a standard bearer of democracy in a region that has been blighted by civil wars and coups.

14 million people in Southern Africa face food insecurity, UN warns

The United Nations has warned that over 14 million people are at risk of starvation across the Southern Africa region as it continues to face widespread water shortages, as well as reduced crop and livestock production.

Southern Africa is still recovering from the devastating effects brought on by a two-year-long El Nino event that ended in early 2016.

El Nino is known for its widespread impact across the globe resulting in drought, flooding and other natural disasters. But the 2014-2016 event was considered one of worst, ranked as one of the top three strongest since 1950.

Areas across southern Africa were particularly hit hard by the global anomaly. Many of those countries saw temperatures rise well above average with some of the driest condition in more than 30 years.

David Orr of the World Food Program stated: “We have an extremely large food security crisis in southern Africa at the moment, as a result of a couple of years of drought, and in some cases failed harvests. So there are millions and millions of people across this region, who do not have enough to eat at the moment.”

Much of southern Africa is now in planting season and experiencing drought relief as the weather pattern has shifted to a La Nino cycle, which helps to bring in more rain across some regions.