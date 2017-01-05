News Headlines January 5 2017

Stop looking at IEBC nominees through tribal lenses, DP Ruto tells critics

Deputy President William Ruto has told off critics of IEBC selection Panel who are questioning the appointment of Wafula Chebukati as the nominee for the position of IEBC Chairperson.

Ruto said leaders should stop looking at the new commissioners with tribal lenses but as professionals qualified to run the commission.

He said it was unfortunate that some leaders were now questioning the choice of Chebukati as the IEBC chairman simply because he comes from the same county as commission’s chief executive officer Ezra Chiloba.

“Why should someone oppose another Kenyan because they come from this county or that village? Chebukati and Chiloba are professionals who have the ability to run the IEBC,” said Ruto said.

He said despite the process of appointment involving the Opposition, some leaders had made an about-turn and started questioning the choice.

The new nominees of the electoral body are expected to be vetted by National Assembly’s Justice and Legal Affairs committee next week before being approved or rejected by the House.

Jubilee’s top organs have come out to defend the interviewing process carried out by the Bernadette Musundi led panel.

Jubilee leaders however maintain Wafula is a man of integrity and is the most suitable to lead the electoral agency.

The president is expected to forward the names of the new IEBC nominees to parliament for vetting process that is expected to commence next week.

National assembly majority leader Aden Duale has indicated the house will have a special sitting on January 17 to consider the nominees.

The selection panel settled on Chebukati, alongside High Court advocate Tukero ole Kina for IEBC Chairperson Consideration.

President Uhuru Kenyatta surprisingly settled for Chebukati despite scoring lower than ole kina in the interviews.

Meanwhile, the National Assembly will on 17th of this month convene a special sitting for the speaker to read to the house the president’s message on the nomination of the six commissioners and the IEBC chair.

Doctors in consultation over Government offer

Doctors have started consulting their members over a proposal made by the Government to increase their pay by 40 percent to end their one month strike.

Sources disclosed to XNews that the medics were this morning holed up in a meeting to discuss the offer with a similar meeting expected tomorrow before making a formal communication to the public.

“The Secretary General cannot talk to you know, maybe later. He is in a meeting,” said an official without divulging more details.

Last evening, Oluga said they have reached any agreement with government but thanked President Uhuru Kenyatta for his concern and convening the meeting.

“We have not reached any agreement but we thank the President for convening the meeting. He was concerned about our issues and we talked at length. We had a fruitful engagement and we appreciated there are challenges. We will have to discuss with our members…what they offered is outside the CBA,” Dr Oluga said.

A statement from State House Spokesman Manoah Esipisu yesterday evening indicated that, Doctors in Job Group M to P will get Ksh72,000 from Ksh30,000 while those in Job Group Q will take home Sh80,000 from the current Kh30,000.

“The government offer will bring the remuneration of doctors in line with the labour market. Government believes that this is a responsible offer in the context of its obligations to properly manage the country’s finances, as well as taking into cognisance the critical role played by doctors in securing a nation’s health,” the statement indicated.

According to the statement, the Government also offered a new risk allowance at a flat rate of Sh10, 000 a month.

“Government also reaffirmed its commitment to ensure equity in the nationwide distribution of doctors; continuous training, and a standard framework of employment across counties – including mechanisms for transfer of doctors and promotions.”

The statement further said that the government offer will bring the remuneration of doctors in line with the labour market.

“The government recognises the important role played by doctors in public life, and is committed to continuing reforms to address challenges in the health sector.”

The high level meeting which was held at State House Mombasa was attended by Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich, his Health Ministry counterpart Cleopa Mailu, the Salaries and Remuneration Commission Chairperson Sarah Serem and the Chairperson of the Public Service Commission Margaret Kobia.

The doctors’ union officials however did not immediately take up the offer but instead asked for more time before giving a conclusive answer on tomorrow.

11 die and seven injured in Kisumu morning road accident

Eleven people died today morning in a road accident on the Kisumu-Kendu Bay Road.

According to Nyanza Traffic Commandant Andrew Naibei, the ill-fated vehicle was travelling from Sirare in Migori County to Kisumu.

Naibei stated that the driver lost control before the vehicle rolled and landed in a ditch.

He explained that eight passengers died on the spot while three others succumbed on arrival at Pap Onditi Sub County Hospital in Nyakach constituency while others were rushed to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital.

“Officers collected eight bodies at the scene. Unfortunately three others passed on while being rushed to the hospital,” he stated.

Kisumu County Commissioner Mohammed Maalim stated that investigations are on course to establish the cause of the accident after it also emerged that the vehicle was overloaded.

“This is a confirmation that the Matatu was overloaded and we expect a thorough investigation is conducted as to how such an overloaded Matatu could travel all the way from Sirare,” he said.

Maalim warned motorists to adhere to traffic rules to avoid causing deaths on the road.