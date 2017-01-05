News Headlines January 5 2017

Court suspends law on campaign teams, fund accounts

An election law which requires candidates to name their campaign teams and a fund account has been suspended. Under the law, candidates were required to do so by December 8, 2016.

Judge Roselyn Aburiri issued the order since political parties are yet to name candidates.

The law has been contested by the Orange Democratic Movement party. The ODM case will be argued next Thursday.

Senate Committee directed to table report on election laws

Senate Speaker Ekwee Ethuro has directed the Senate Legal Affairs Committee to submit its report on the contentious Elections (Amendment) Bill by 2.30pm Thursday. Ethuro gave the directive after Opposition MPs led by Minority Leader Moses Wetangula (Bungoma) called for temporary adjournment of debate on the Bill to allow the committee table its recommendations in the House.

“I would want us to have an opportunity to deal with both the Bill and the report as brought by the committee; so that it makes things more orderly and can help the House arrive at whatever decision we may want to have, Mr Speaker,” Wetangula suggested.

Speaker Ethuro last week directed the committee to hold public hearings following outcry by members of the Opposition and the public who accused the Jubilee Administration of arbitrarily reinstating manual voter identification and transmission of election results in cases where technology fails.

“I have sought from the committee, so that they can finalise, so that before we finish this particular session that report can be tabled so that by the time you go for lunch you can read through it and when we get to Third Reading you can be able to comment,” the Speaker ruled.

Senators James Orengo (Siaya), Anyang’ Nyong’o (Kisumu), Stewart Madzayo (Kilifi) and George Khaniri (Vihiga) supported the call to adjourn debate saying it will allow them make informed contributions on the Amendment Bill.

Businessman Obure charged after gun drama at nightclub

Chris Obure, a businessman who was arrested by police in Nairobi following a gun drama at a nightclub has been arraigned in court facing an assault charge.

Obure was paraded before Principal Magistrate Joyce Gandani where he denied assaulting Alila Onyango at B-Club in Kilimani area.

The prosecution told the court the accused confronted the complainant at the club on December 31, 2016 threatening to shoot him.

The accused, according to the prosecution, had been on the run until Thursday when he was nabbed by the police who disarmed him before booking him at the Kilimani Police Station.

The trial Magistrate ordered the accused to deposit a cash bail of Sh20,000 or a surety bond of Sh50,000 to secure his release pending the hearing of his case on March 9, 2017.