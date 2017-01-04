News Headlines January 4 2017

We did not favor Chebukati, IEBC panel says

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) selection panel has dismissed allegations raised that it was biased on its nomination of Wafula Chebukati as the chairman of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Addressing the press yesterday the panel’s chairperson Bernadette Musundi said all the candidates whoroughly vetted by the panel before forwarding the names to President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“We did not favor any candidate neither were the allegations currently being raised were brought to our attention at the time of vetting,” Musundi said. “At the outset the panel wishes to state that these alleagtions were not brought to the attention of the IEBC selection panel by any person and were therefore not in the knowledge of the panel during the selection process.”

A lot of questions have emerged after President Kenyatta nominated Wafula Chebukati and Consolata Nkatha Bucha Maina last month, serious integrity issues were raised about their persons and how they beat the others to get the nod of the selection panel.

Chebukati, according to the allegations, was a lawyer working for former Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) boss Philip Kinisu, who was hounded out of office as the chairman of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission.

Kinisu was accused of benefitting from the proceeds of the National Youth Service (NYS) which has been under investigations following loss of over Sh1.6 billion.

Chebukati’s law firm, Cootow and Associates Advocates, is also accused of professional negligence that led to loss of millions of shillings belonging to the Nairobi county government.

Governors want education levels for MCAs raised to ensure quality debates

Two Governors have urged parliament raise the bar on academic qualifications for Members of the County Assemblies (MCAs).

The Governors Issac Rutto (Bomet) and his Makueni counterpart Kivutha Kibwana said the matter should be settled once at for all.

The two however said the views expressed are personal and that the Council of Governors will soon meet to have a common ground over the matter.

“We will soon meet as Council of Governors (CoG) over the matter,” Rutto said. “There is need for MCAs to have at least a Diploma level of education as this will enhance the quality of debates in the County Assemblies.”

The two made the remarks yesterday when they appeared before the senate Legal Affairs committee over the contentious Election Law (Amendment) Bill.

Governor Kibwana said that the matter should be decided by parliament once and for all.

“I think parliament should pronounce itself over this matter once and for all,” Kibwana said.

Mps last month amended A Bill proposed by the electoral commission which wanted that contestants for a parliamentary and senate seat in 2017 to have a degree.

The Bill by IEBC It also proposed that aspirants for county assembly need a post-secondary school diploma to run in 2017 and a degree for the 2022 poll.

The law says the president, deputy president, governors and deputy governors are required to hold a degree but silent on the other elective seats.

Majority leader in the National Assembly Aden Duale however, he said a degree must be a legal requirement in the 2022 general election.

“We want people to go to class, yes, but we also do not want to block leaders from contesting the 2017 polls. We want the law to have a grace period so that it is implemented from 2022,” Duale said.

AG Muigai defends manual voting system backup

Attorney General Githu Muigai has defended the use of the manual backup system in voting, arguing that electronic systems could fail.

Speaking during the public hearings on the Election Law (Amendment) Bill, Muigai said electronic systems are vulnerable to unforeseen circumstances adding that it will be necessary to have an alternative.

He stated that every system has a failure component to it thus making it necessary to have a fall back plan.

“Any voter who woke up early in the morning, has been in the queue and is ready to vote should never be turned away merely because the electronic system has failed. If that system fails, we are empowering IEBC to have a default mode for that purpose,” he explained.

He also warned that time is of essence and hence it is important to have the discussions completed as fast as possible so the country doesn’t miss the election timelines.

“The Joint Committee of both Houses was motivated by the desire to ensure that there is no delay… that we go to an election on time prepared in the correct way; sometimes the medicine can be stronger than the disease,” he added.

Muigai was among stakeholders giving oral presentations and submission of memoranda on the election laws.

Others who made presentations included Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry Chairman Kiprono Kittony who emphasised the need for a manual backup system.