News Headlines January 19 2017

Gov’t to realign budget to address drought

President Uhuru Kenyatta says the national government will realign its budget to address the current drought situation, calling on county governments to also come up with measures aimed at addressing the situation.

The President was speaking on Wednesday at State House, Nairobi after a briefing by a team of Cabinet Secretaries on the drought situation in the country and measures taken by the national government and other stakeholders to address the situation.

“County governments will also be required to realign their budgets. We need to know how many people each county government is feeding,” said the President.

The President pointed out that all government agencies including the National Youth Service (NYS) and other security agencies need to be involved in food and water distribution.

The team comprising Cabinet Secretaries and Principal Secretaries of Devolution, Treasury, Agriculture, Labour and East African Affairs told the President as of now, 23 arid and semi-arid counties are facing serious drought crisis.

President Kenyatta appoints Chebukati to head IEBC

President Uhuru Kenyatta has appointed Wafula Wanyonyi Chebukati as the new IEBC Chairman, effectively bringing to an end the term of the previous commission which was headed by Isaack Hassan.

Chebukati’s appointment was made on Wednesday evening alongside six commissioners who were all vetted and approved by the National Assembly during a special sitting held on Wednesday.

“President Uhuru Kenyatta has appointed the new Chairman and new members of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC),” a statement from State House Spokesman Manoah Esipisu said.

The commissioners include Consolata Nkatha Bucha Maina, Boya Molu, Dr Roselyn K. Akombe, Ambassador Dr Paul Kurgat, Margaret Wanjala Mwachanya and Professor Abdi Guliye.

The delay in the appointment of the new IEBC commissioners had threatened to delay the election slated for August this year, prompting street protests by the Opposition which demanded that they quit office, leading to a bi-partisan process by the leaders from across the political divide.

Kenya’s rogue advocates listed

The Office of the Attorney General and Department of Justice has made public a list of advocates facing disciplinary action for gross professional misconduct.

The list of 32 advocates was submitted to the Attorney General, Professor Githu Muigai last Friday by the Secretary of the Advocates Complaints Commission (ACC), Mr. James Marienga.

The Advocates Complaints Commission is the body mandated to handle complaints on legal issues in the country.

The names of disgraced advocates facing suspension and those who have been struck off the Roll of Advocates are expected to published in the gazette notice due on Friday 20th January 2017.

The decision to make public the names of dishonorable learned friends is as a response to public outcry on the increasing number of rogue advocates who have continued to fleece members of the public while putting the legal profession in disrepute.