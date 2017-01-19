News Headlines January 19 2017

State calms food crisis fears amid ravaging drought
The government has today moved to assure Kenyans of enough food supply until June this year even as it admitted being in a crisis mode as drought continues to ravage most parts of the country.
Four Cabinet Secretaries; Henry Rotich (National Treasury), Mwangi Kiunjuri (Devolution), Eugene Wamalwa (Water and Irrigation) and Willy Bett (Agriculture) in a joint press conference today admitted that the persistent drought being experienced across the country has caused a crisis but insisted the government is on top of things.
The said the crisis has not yet reached emergency levels assuring that there is enough food to last until June.
“It is true we are in a crisis mode but we have not reached the emergency level. We have food to last us till June,” Bett said.
They said the government has laid down elaborate plans to deal with the current drought in most parts of the country.
The Agriculture CS said they have 21 million bags of maize of 90kg which is able to last the country till June.
Poor harvests and inadequate rains have left most Kenyans on the brink of starvation with Mr Bett blaming poor storage facilities for failure to sufficiently reduce waste of local production.
He said the current drought is a first of its kind and has never been witnessed in the country before.
According to the ministers, a multiagency team comprising of government officials, NGOs and the United Nations has been put up to carry out assessment in the most affected areas.
The team is expected to hand over its report on January 27, 2017 which will be used to determine whether the country should import more maize or not.
They further said that some Sh824m has been released for food distribution between now and February.
Each family in the most affected counties like Wajir, Isiolo, Tana River, and Garisa will receive Sh2,700 per household per month as part of the contingency fund.
A further 1.5m vaccines has been purchased for the affected families in arid and semi-arid locations.
Medical students from University of Nairobi (UON) College of Health Sciences today held peaceful demonstration to pile pressure on the government to implement the striking doctors’ contentious 2013 collective bargaining agreement (CBA).
College of Health Sciences trains aspiring doctors, dental surgeons, pharmacists, nurses and biochemists.
The students dressed in their lab coats held demonstrations along Ngong’ road and Uhuru Highway in support of doctors’ strike.
“We demand that the government resolve the health crisis to enable consultant doctors and lecturers to resume classes and ward training, ” College of Health Sciencs Governor Benard Kodiwo told X news.
“We continue to be affected greatly in our studies,” he added.
Kodiwo said they are backing the doctors in their ongoing nationwide industrial action to ensure the government honours their 2013 CBA so that their consultants and lecturers get back to their lecture hall.
The agitated students lamented that since the strike began 46 days ago learning at the university facilities has been greatly hampered.
Private universities to get share of 2016 KCSE top performers
Private Universities can now rest easy after the agency responsible for placing students at various institutions of higher learning assured them of getting those who wish to study in their colleges.
The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) today announced that all students who sat for the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education last year and scored the minimum university entry grade of a C+ will be eligible to join universities of their choice.
That is a departure from the tradition and will eliminate the preferential treatment in public universities have been given first priority.
Those who wish to pursue diploma courses must have attained a minimum grade of a C- and must have chosen a college approved by the ministry of education.
Speaking earlier today, Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Chief Executive John Muraguri said that they have closed the applications window and are now embarking on the process of placement.
He said the First Revision of degree choices will commence on January 30th and close mid-February.