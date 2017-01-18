News headlines January 18 2017

IEBC to release statistics of ongoing voter registration

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is today expected to release statistics showing the progress of the ongoing voter registration exercise.

The Commission’s Chief Executive Officer Ezra Chiloba is expected to release the figures at 10 am.

The Commission is targeting to register 6 million new voters during the exercise.

In the 2013 General Election, IEBC had registered 14.4 million voters, a target that it deemed unsatisfactory hence its efforts to hit its target of 22 million voters for the next election.

Leaders across the political divide have intensified the push to have their supporters register as voters ahead of what is billed as a ‘do or die’ election scheduled for August this year.

Ongoing drought takes a toll on tea production in the country

The Kenya Tea Development Authority (KTDA) has expressed concern that tea production will dip significantly this year due to the prevailing drought.

The authority said with the prevailing harsh climatic conditions, production is expected to decrease by up to 50 per cent compared to the previous year.

KTDA Director Peter Kanyago said this will significantly reduce farmers’ earnings even as some factories within Nyeri contemplate laying off some of their staff to cut on the cost of production.

Kanyago said the only consolation would be if low production pushes the prices upwards.

He expressed optimism that this would happen given that tea prices have started stabilizing at the Mombasa auction after months of volatility.

At the same time, Kanyago encouraged more tea factories around the country to produce Orthodox tea to meet a market demand created by Russian consumers.

Environment CS sued over National Climate Council nominees

Green Belt Movement together with two other NGOs have sued Environment and Natural Resources CS Judy Wakhungu and Parliament over nominees to the National Climate Change Council.

The CS has been accused of refusing to forward to the National Assembly the name of Charles Mwangi, a nominee of the civil society to the Council.

The applicants have also sued Parliament for rejecting the nomination of Cynthia Wechabe as member of the council.

Wechabe was nominated by the civil society through a consultative process to represent the marginalized community.

Her name has since been replaced with that of John Kioli. Green belt movement is now seeking an order to compel the CS to forward to Parliament Mwangi for consideration and approval as a nominee of the civil society.

In addition, they want the High Court to quash Parliaments decision to reject the name of Wechabe as a nominee of the marginalized community and an order prohibiting it from forwarding the name of Kioli to the President for appointment.