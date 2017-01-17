News headlines January 17 2017

Kenyan public cautioned as bird flu reported in Uganda

The public is being urged not to touch or eat wild birds or other animals that are found dead following the outbreak of bird flu in Uganda along the shores of Lake Victoria near Entebbe.

According to the Kenya Veterinary Association, such incidences if encountered should be reported to the nearest veterinary authority.

In a statement, the Association’s National Chairman Samuel Kahariri indicated that any cases of mass bird deaths, animal, both domestic and wild must be promptly reported to the nearest veterinary authority.

“The Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) is commonly referred to as Avian Flu or Avian Influenza. This is the first time there is an outbreak in the region,” he cautioned.

He stressed that the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza specimen tested affects both humans and animals and causes a high number of deaths in both species.

“HPAI affects humans, birds and animals. However, the species that are so far affected are white winged black tern birds and domestic ducks and chicken,” he said.

“Report any cases of sickness or death of humans to the nearest human health facility or to the Ministry of Health.”

DP Ruto in Mali to lobby for CS Amina Mohammed’s AUC bid

Deputy President William Ruto on Monday kicked off the final campaigns for Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed for the position of the chairperson of the Africa Union Commission.

The campaign started with a trip to Mali where he met several leaders among them Algeria Prime Minister Abdelmalek Sellal and Uganda President Yoweri Museveni on the sidelines of the France-Africa Summit for Partnership, Peace and Emergence held in Bamako.

On Monday, the Deputy President was in Swaziland where he met Prime Minister Dr Barnabas Sibusiso Dlamini.

Mr Ruto who was accompanied by CS Mohammed and her Environment counterpart Judy Wakhungu said Kenya believes that the future of individual countries was tied to that of the continent as a whole.

“As such we must talk collectively about that future that the African Union stands and play a pivotal role,” he said.

Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary, Ambassador Amina Mohammed, remains optimistic that the African Heads of State will move from the traditional voting pattern and appoint her the next chairperson of the African Union Commission.

Garissa Governor expresses concern over voter registration for pastoralists

Garissa governor Nathif Jama has urged the IEBC to work hard to reach the overlooked potential voters in the villages and watering points of North Eastern Kenya particularly the nomadic pastoralists.

Jama warned that the exercise faces an uphill task in the registration of the pastoralists because of the current drought that has forced the pastoralists to move with their animals in search of water and pasture for their animals.

“Our people are going round looking after water and pasture for their animals. We feel if something is not done to have these people register as voters then a big number of people will be left out of the exercise and it will not be good,” said Jama.

Jama said that the county leadership will hold a meeting with IEBC officials to try and see to it that all the officials’ handlings BVR kits are not stationed at one palace but instead transfer them to where the potential voters are.

IEBC CEO Ezra Chiloba while speaking in Nairobi while releasing the voter registrations schedule said that the commission has employed criteria for distributing BVR kits to ensure that potential voters are not discouraged by long distances to register as voters.