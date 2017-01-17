News headlines January 17 2017

More people came out to register at various polling stations with numbers soaring beyond those recorded on day one.

At Githunguri Primary School Centre in Ruiru, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) clerks had recorded about 30 voters by early afternoon today.

“People have showed up in good numbers and the process has gone on smoothly,” Claid Arua, a clerk explained.

Compared to past MVR exercises, voters seemed to have been convinced to turn up in large numbers in 2017.

According to IEBC, there are nine million Kenyans who had not registered as voters of which the commission was hoping to get between four million to six million voters.

Political parties including the ruling Jubilee Party and the Opposition adopted voter registration as the basis of their campaign lines as they use every opportunity to woo their supporters to register as voters, a drive that may see IEBC surpass its target of registering about six million voters.

MPs want drought declared a disaster