News headlines January 17 2017

Mass voter registration slowly picks up
More people came out to register at various polling stations with numbers soaring beyond those recorded on day one.
At Githunguri Primary School Centre in Ruiru, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) clerks had recorded about 30 voters by early afternoon today.
“People have showed up in good numbers and the process has gone on smoothly,” Claid Arua, a clerk explained.
Compared to past MVR exercises, voters seemed to have been convinced to turn up in large numbers in 2017.
According to IEBC, there are nine million Kenyans who had not registered as voters of which the commission was hoping to get between four million to six million voters.
Political parties including the ruling Jubilee Party and the Opposition adopted voter registration as the basis of their campaign lines as they use every opportunity to woo their supporters to register as voters, a drive that may see IEBC surpass its target of registering about six million voters.
MPs want drought declared a disaster
At least seven MPs have called on the government to declare the current drought that is ravaging most parts of the country a national disaster.
The lawmakers, mainly drawn from the North Rift counties of Baringo, Turkana, West Pokot and Samburu, asked the government to move with speed and save the lives that are now at risk of death due to starvation.
Led by Tiaty’s Asman Kamama, the group that also included Samuel Moroto (Kapenguria), Christopher Nakuleu (Turkana North), Protus Akujah (Loima), William Cheptumo (Baringo North) and Baringo County Woman Representative Grace Kiptui, said the matter should now be declared the a national disaster in order to get the attention and help it deserves.
“The government should declare the current drought a national disaster because if it fails to rain in one month then all cattle will die then human beings will start following suit,” Mr Kamama said.
He singled out Baringo North, some parts of Baringo South, Samburu, Marsabit and Isiolo as the worst affected areas that require urgent intervention both from the national government and the county governments.
He also called on the national government to hand over the supplies of food to Red Cross and World Vision as they have better network in the affected areas.
More oil wells discovered in Turkana
Kenya remains on course to become an oil exporting country after British exploration company Tullow Oil today announced the discovery of an onshore well in Turkana County.
Tullow Oil announced that the finding the well, dubbed Erut-1, maintains the possibility of the existence of over one billion barrels in the arid county.
“This is an exciting discovery from a bold exploration well that proves that oil has migrated to the northern limit of the South Lokichar basin,” said Angus McCoss, Tullow Oil exploration director.
The discovery is a gross oil interval of 55 metres with 25 metres of net oil pay at a depth of 700 metres. The overall oil column for the field is considered to be 100 to 125 metres.
This marks another milestone in the country’s search for the mineral after its first significant oil discovery in 2012 through the Ngamia-1 well.
The company in partnership with Canadian exploration company Africa Oil restarted drilling in Turkana last month as they stepped up the hunt for additional oil resources in Kenya’s north.
Tullow had earlier in the year announced that it had set aside Sh22.5 billion of the group’s Sh50 billion capital expenditure to Kenya’s pre-development, exploration and appraisal expenditure for this financial year.