News headlines January 16 2017

Gambia President-elect Barrow ‘to stay in Senegal until inauguration’

The Gambia’s President-elect Adama Barrow is to remain in Senegal until his planned inauguration on Thursday, state media in Senegal say.

The move was requested by West African leaders after a summit in Mali, Senegalese news agency APS said.

President Yahya Jammeh is currently refusing to step down until the supreme court can hear his challenge in May.

Read also: Step down now, Gambia’s Jammeh told

Regional bloc Ecowas wants the UN to approve military action if Mr Barrow’s inauguration is blocked.

On Saturday leaders repeated their calls for Mr Jammeh – who initially accepted the result – to go voluntarily at an Africa-France summit in Bamako.

Mali’s president Ibrahim Keita called for “proverbial African wisdom” to prevail to avert a bloodbath and there are growing fears that the uncertainty could cause a refugee exodus.

Thousands of Gambians, mostly women and children, have already crossed the border into neighbouring Senegal and further afield to Guinea-Bissau, where they do not require a visa, officials say.

Mr Barrow, who beat Mr Jammeh in last month’s election, was at the Bamako summit and was referred to as the president.

Mass Voter Registration starts countrywide

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is set to conduct a 30-day countrywide Mass Voter Registration from Monday.

This will be the last registration exercise before the General Election on August 8, 2017. This will be the last registration exercise before the General Election on August 8, 2017.

IEBC has encouraged Kenyans wishing to change their voters registration details or make transfer requests to do so at the commission’s constituency offices.

Read also: IEBC seeks to register six million new voters

Speaking ahead of the launch, IEBC Chief Executive Officer Ezra Chiloba said the move is aimed at freeing up the 24,613 registration centres to new applicants.

Chiloba further assured Kenyans that Biometric Voter Registration kits will be distributed equitably and used diligently as the commission rolls out the month-long registration drive.

The commission is targeting to register six million new voters during the exercise.

Peter Kenneth declares interest in Nairobi gubernatorial seat

Former Presidential Candidate Peter Kenneth has formally declared that he will vie for Nairobi Gubernatorial seat under the Jubilee Party ticket.

Kenneth, a former Gatanga Member of Parliament, had earlier asked for more time to consult with electorates and supporters, before he can make a final decision on whether to vie in Nairobi or Murang’a—his rural backyard.

Read also: Kidero most preferred candidate for Nairobi governorship as race hots up

In Jubilee Party, he will be facing off with Nairobi Senator Mike Sonko, Nominated MP Johnson Sakaja, former Starehe MP Margaret Wanjiru and Dagoretti legislator Dennis Waweru, for him to get a nomination certificate.

The rest of the Jubilee aspirants have already announced that they are united and are expected to come up with a line up in two weeks time, on how they intend to battle out the available positions within the city.