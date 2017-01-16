News Headlines January 16 2017

African Union Scientific, Technical and Research Commission (AU-STRC) Coordinator, Bather Kone (L) and Deo Nshimirimana (R), World Health Organization (WHO) African Region Director of Immunization, follows the proceedings during theEast African Community regional high level multi-sectoral ministerial meeting on Emergency preparedness and response to the Ebola virus disease outbreak, held in Nairobi, 16 September 2014. EPA/DANIEL IRUNGU

Senators now wade into doctors strike seeking to end crisis

Senators have waded into the ongoing Doctors strike and have now convened a meeting of all stakeholders in a bid to end the crisis that has paralysed the health sector in the country.

Two senators, Hassan Omar and Mutula Kilonzo jnr yesterday said they will on Thursday this week call for a meeting of all stakeholders in the health sector as the first step towards ending the strike.

Those expected to attend the Thursday meeting include, Health Cabinet Secretary Cleopa Mailu, Council of Governors, officials of the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union, Kenya National Commission on Human Rights and the Salaries and Remuneration Commission.

Addressing the press yesterday at Serena Hotel, the two senators said the Thursday meeting will be steered by chairpersons of various senate committees including Wilfred Machage(Health),Amos Wako(Legal Affairs and Human Rights) Stewart Madzayo(Labour and Social Welfare) and Agnes Zani(Devolution,).

“As a starting point we will convene a joint stakeholders forum bringing together all parties on Thursday as an initial step towards ending the crisis,” Mutula said.

The duo argued that the current stalemate would not be solved by threats of sackings or imprisonment of Doctors.

Conservationists want KWS boss Leakey to quit

Environmentalists and wildlife conservationists have called for the resignation of Kenya Wildlife Service chairman Richard Leakey for what they termed as dereliction of duty.

They claim that Dr. Leaky is orchestrating a government led cartel that is out to grab the Nairobi National Park hiding at the back of the ongoing construction of the multi-billion Standard Gauge Railway.

The nature lovers argued that there was a skewed plot by the government to change the initial SGR route out of the park in order to divert part of the allocated resources to the benefit of a few individuals.

Further, they claim that the approval licence issued by the National Environment Management Authority (Nema) is defective and is now being questioned in court.

“Dr Leakey is leading a powerful cartel that is aiming to grab our park. They are planning to subdivide the park into plots as they have done with public school lands in the past,” Mr Kahindi Lekalhaile told a press conference earlier today at a Nairobi Hotel.

And to President Uhuru Kenyatta, the conservationist have called on the Head of State to show political goodwill and help protect the wildlife.

They claimed he is not doing enough by allowing a mega project to pass through the park.

Security assured as voter registration gets underway

The government has assured Kenyans of maximum security during the mass voter registration exercise that kicked off today countrywide.

Government spokesperson Erick Kiraithe said security agencies will ensure the exercise goes on smoothly even as he warned politicians against making inflammatory remarks that could prevent people from registering as voters.

His remarks came amid concerns of voter transportation.

He said all police officers will be mobilized to provide security during the month-long drive.

“From the government side, I want to assure you that there will be maximum security during the period of this exercise and therefore nobody should be afraid to go and register” Kiraithe said today morning at KICC during the official opening of the mass registration exercise.

He told politicians that their work is to mobilise people to register while provision of security will be done by the state.

“To the politicians just mobilize the people we will provide security,” he said.

Various aspirants who turned up for the official launch put IEBC to task to ensure the process will be free and fair and that no area will be disenfranchised.

Kiraithe also assured IEBC that the executive will not interfere with their independence of their operations.