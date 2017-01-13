News headlines January 13 2017

Make sure you enroll as voters, Kenyans urged: Kenyans have been urged to come out in large numbers and register as voters in readiness for this year’s general election to be held onAugust 8. Leaders of the opposition on Wednesday snubbed earlier calls for mass protests and instead directed their aspirants to lead the search for new voters as enlisting kicks off next week. The ruling Jubilee coalition today joined the calls and asked their supporters to ensure everyone is registered as parties ready themselves for the elections. President Uhuru Kenyatta who has been in India for the last two days was expected to jet in and head straight to Kasarani Stadium where he was to launched Jubilee members’ registration drive. The move is targeting more than five million voters across all the 47 counties.

Nairobi water shortage to last up to April: Nairobi residents have cautioned to use available water sparingly with the biting drought that has reduced water level in Ndakaini dam is expect to continue until April. Water and Irrigation Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa said the water levels in Ndakaini and Sasumua dams, the two main water sources for city residents, have significantly reduced due to the drought. “My appeal to all is they should not waste even a drop of water and should recycle where applicable. The rains are expected sometime in April and, therefore, every one of us must use water responsibly,” Mr Wamalwa said. He was speaking during a press conference at his Maji House office in Nairobi yesterday when they updated the country on the drought situation. He however assured city residents that the government has put in place measures to curb persistent water shortages as well as mitigate adverse effects of drought.

Let’s talk, CS Mailu tells striking doctors: The government has appealed to the striking doctors to soften their hard stance and resume to the negotiation table in an attempt to end the ongoing crisis in health sector. While addressing journalists at his Afya House office, Health Cabinet Secretary Cleopa Mailu has said that the two levels of government were ready to continue with negotiations with the striking doctors. Mailu has said attempts to end the stalemate yesterday evening after the court ruling which ordered the medics to resume talk, flopped as the KMPDU officials withdrew in protest claiming that the government was offering ‘nothing.’ “I personally called the officials after the court ruling back to the negotiating table. They came and later withdrew saying we were not offering them anything. This hard stance will not yield any solutions,” Dr Mailu said.

New era in war against graft: The war against corruption takes a new direction today as a new law aimed at tackling the menace in the private sector takes effect. The Bribery Bill 2016 signed into law by President Uhuru Kenyatta last month comes into effect today with punitive measures aimed at eradicating private sector bribery, especially in dealings with government and public agencies by making it a criminal offence to abet, give, or receive bribes. The law imposes the stiffest penalties yet for corruption, estimated to cost Kenya a third of its budget according to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).