News headlines January 13 2016

Uhuru to meet Jubilee Party aspirants, launch membership smart card

President Uhuru Kenyatta will on Friday meet Jubilee aspirants from various parts of the country ahead of Monday’s voter registration by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

According to the Jubilee Party Head of Secretariat Raphael Tuju, the meeting that will also be attended by Deputy President William Ruto will be used to launch a smart card for members ahead of party nominations.

“All county interim secretaries are required to contact Mr Albert Memusi at the party headquarters to be guided on the constituency and ward activities to their respective counties,” a notice issued by Tuju on Tuesday said.

He said those invited to the meeting were “all Jubilee affiliated Governors, Senators, MPs, MCAs, registered and paid up Jubilee aspirants and all interim county party officials.”

The smart card to be launched Friday has a unique bar code that is machine verifiable and captures a member’s name, national identity card number and telephone number.

2 die in morning city crash

Two people died this morning in an accident involving two private cars along Langata Road, Nairobi. Both cars were headed in the same direction when the accident happened.

Five other passengers were injured in the accident that happened near Carnivore restaurant. One of the cars was carrying 8 passengers. The driver lost its control before hitting another vehicle from behind before rolling into a ditch. This increased to five, the number of people killed in accidents in Nairobi since Thursday night.

Two others were killed in Kayole and one along Eastern by pass. Police say they are investigating the incidents. Nairobi head of traffic Leonard Katana said the driver is among those who died in the Langata Road incident.

Gov’t to spend Ksh21 billion to mitigate effects of drought

The government on Thursday announced that it plans to spend Ksh9.2 billion shillings in the next three months in an effort to mitigate the effects of drought in the country.

Speaking to the media at Treasury headquarters in Nairobi, Devolution Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri indicated that in October, only five counties had been affected by drought but now 11 counties are facing the effects of the prolonged dry spell following the failure of the short rains.

Kiunjuri revealed that the three-phase programme would cost a total of Ksh21.6 billion, adding that mitigation efforts from November 2016 to January 2017 will cost Ksh5.4 billion shillings while February-April will cost Ksh9.2 billion and Ksh7 billion will be spent in the last phase from May-July 2017.

Kiunjuri further noted that the affected counties have registered high malnutrition rates, adding that the government will enhance the school feeding program to keep students in school.

The CS was keen to note that the livestock in the coastal region are particularly at risk as the area is currently experiencing severe drought.