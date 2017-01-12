News Headlines January 12 2016

Vetting of IEBC nominees ends, MPs to debate on candidates next week

The National Assembly will hold a special sitting next Tuesday to consider the nominations of former Anglican Church Archbishop Eliud Wabukala and Wafula Chebukati to chair the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) respectively.

The National Assembly’s Justice and Legal Affairs Committee led by Chairman Samuel Chepkonga was due to meet Wednesday to finalise the drafting of the committee reports on the nominations to the two independent commissions.

“We will be tabling those committee reports (in the House) on January 17. This is what MPs will be debating on that day and decide to either approve or reject all or some of the nominees.” “We hope that the IEBC Commissioners will be in place possibly by next week so that they can oversee the Mass Voter Registration and the rest of the commissioners will hand over,” Chepkonga said.

The committee on Wednesday afternoon concluded conducting approval hearings for the six IEBC nominees proposed for Commissioners including Paul Kibiwott Kurgat, Margaret Wanjala Mwachanya and Prof Abdi Gilye.

Mass action to be held after voter registration definite

Opposition leaders have once again threatened to resume mass protests against the recently passed amendments to the Election Laws (Amendment) Act, 2015 that allowed for a manual backup system of voter identification and transmission of election results.

Speaking during a meeting of over 4,000 members and aspirants drawn from over 5 parties on Wednesday, January 11, the leaders insisted that the passage of the law was a deliberate attempt by the Jubilee government to influence the August 8 poll.

The Bomas of Kenya meeting, that sought to forge a united front ahead of the General Election, was highly anticipated to be, among other things, a declaration of mass action but the opposition refused to play into what they described as the ‘Jubilee trap’ to redirect their focus from the second mass voter registration exercise.

KMPDU officials given month-long suspended sentence, ordered to conclude talks

The labour court has today handed officials of the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) one month suspended sentences each

Employment and Labour Relations Court judge Hellen Wasilwa further ordered the top officials at the helm of the countrywide doctors’ strike that is now in its sixth week to conclude talks in two weeks or face arrest.

Justice Wasilwa rubbished the doctors’ plea for the implementation of a collective bargaining agreement signed between them and the government in 2013 dismissing it on grounds that it doesn’t exist.

“I’ll be sentencing you because the rule of law must be safeguarded,”Justice Wasilwa ruled adding that she would not give them a lenient sentence as it would be sending a wrong message.

Catholic Bishops call for dialogue over election laws

The Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops has called for dialogue over the contentious election laws to ensure a peaceful and credible election that is not marred by violence.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Bishops through their chairperson Rt. Reverend Phillip Anyolo urged the Jubilee Government and the Opposition to put the interests of the country first to avoid a repeat of the 2007-2008 post-election violence that claimed more than 1,000 lives and left 600,000 people internally displaced.

He said the emotive electoral issues should be debated soberly, saying there is still enough time to put things in order.