News headlines January 11 2016

Joho, Kingi bodyguards reinstated after ‘re-organisation’

Police on Tuesday announced that bodyguards for Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho and Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi were reinstated after re-organisation following concerns that they had more than 15 officers attached to them.

The withdrawal of their security detail last Friday emanated from a memo sent from the police headquarters directing officers and vehicles to desist from escorting and clearing roads for county government officers.

In the memo signed by Senior Assistant Inspector-General of Police King’ori Mwangi officers providing escort and chase cars to the officials were warned that they would face disciplinary action.

He further ordered county and regional commanders to initiate disciplinary action against police officers violating the directive.

Earlier on Tuesday, Mombasa Senator Hassan Omar asked for Joho’s and Kingi’s security detail to be assigned according to the guidelines issued by the office of the Inspector General of Police.

Court declines to stop vetting of IEBC commissioners

The High Court has declined to stop the ongoing vetting of chairperson and members of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Justice John Mativo declined to issue the temporary orders stopping the ongoing vetting process instead directing the parties named in the suit to file their grounds of objection within seven days.

The Judge, in his ruling, said that the case is not a proper case for granting orders as sought.

He further ruled that the orders sought will affect persons who are not parties to the case adding that it would pose a danger of granting orders affecting other persons without giving them the benefit of a hearing.

The matter will be mentioned on the 17th this month to confirm compliance and for directions on hearing of the applicants application.

Obama says ‘yes we did’ in farewell address

President Barack Obama addressed America and the world for the final time as president Tuesday, in a speech that was both a tearful goodbye and a call to arms.

Capping his eight years in the White House, Obama returned to his adoptive hometown of Chicago to recast his “yes we can” campaign credo as “yes we did.”

Listing landmarks of his presidency — from the Iran nuclear deal to reforming healthcare — much of the speech was dedicated to lifting up supporters shaken by Donald Trump’s shock election.

Obama called on them to pick up the torch, fight for democracy and forge a new “social compact”.

“For all our outward differences, we are all in this together,” he said warning that partisanship, racism, and inequality all threatened democracy. “We rise or fall as one.”