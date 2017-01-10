News headlines January 10 2017

I will deliver credible polls, IEBC boss nominee assures MPs: Wafula Chebukati has today promised to clean the voters register as one way of ensuring the August 8, general elections are credible. While appearing before MPs for his vetting, the nominee to the chairmanship of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) assured lawmakers that he is keen on delivering a free, fair and credible poll if appointed to head the new team of commissioners. According to Mr Chebukati, cleaning up the voters roll in key in restoring credibility in the electoral body. Mistrust created by the outgoing commissioners, he said, lead to the picketing by the opposition against the agency. As such, he believes a clean register that is free from tampering will help restore the credibility of the commission. “IEBC needs a transformational leader which I believe I am. We don’t want that every year we change the commissioners and start all over again,” Chebukati said.

Doctors vow to continue with work boycott as court issues arrest warrants: Doctors have today vowed to continue with their on-going work boycott even as a court in Nairobi ordered for the arrest of the medic’s union officials. The vow came just a day after Governors warned the healthcare workers to resume duty latest today or face the sack. At the same time, a Nairobi court issued orders for the police to arrest officials of the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) for skipping sentencing, after they were found guilty of contempt. Justice Helen Wasilwa of the Employment and Labour Relations Court directed the officer in charge of Kilimani Police Station to effect the arrest warrants. The union officials were required to appear in court today for sentencing after they were found guilty of defying a court order barring them from going on strike.

CJ warns contractors over project delays: Chief Justice David Maraga has warned contractors who delay in completion of their projects that they will be blacklisted and never given any contract by the Judiciary.

Maraga said any investments made in the construction of court facilities involve use of public money hence contractors must complete their projects in time.

Speaking in Narok during the inauguration of the Narok High Court, Maraga said the Judiciary cannot afford to be casual with the management of public resources.

“I want to send a clear message to all our constructors countrywide that they must complete their projects in time and within budget. From now henceforth, contractors who do not perform their contracts, who delay the completion of their projects, and who abandon their sites will be blacklisted and where possible even prosecuted,” Maraga said.

Why MP Millie Odhiambo won’t be arrested despite abusing President Kenyatta: The High Court has today temporarily blocked the warrant of arrest issued towards Mbita MP Millie Odhiambo over her alleged inflammatory remarks issued towards President Uhuru Kenyatta. The court has directed the police service not to arrest the vocal legislator for allegedly insulting the Head of State during the National Assembly’s special sitting debate on controversial electoral laws last month. She obtained the temporary order stopping police from arresting her over verbal attack moved to court seeking anticipatory bail pending possible arrest for the remarks. The reprieval is however dependent upon completion of investigations into the tirade against the president where she questioned the legitimacy of his announcement as winner of the presidential poll in 2013.