News headlines January 10 2016

President Kenyatta makes two-day State visit to India

President Uhuru Kenyatta Monday evening left the country for a two-day State visit to India.

The visit is to reciprocate the historic State visit made by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Kenya in July 2016.

During his visit, President Kenyatta will attend the inauguration of the 8th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2017, as the guest of honour.

The central focus of the Summit is “Sustainable Economic and Social Development”.

The forum brings together heads of states and governments, ministers, leaders from the corporate world, senior policy makers, heads of international institutions and academia from around the world to further the cause of development and to promote cooperation.

Besides the summit, President Kenyatta will also hold bilateral talks with both the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and President Pranab Mukherjee among other top Indian Government officials.

The main areas of the bilateral talks will include collaboration in trade, healthcare, manufacturing, security, defence and Information, Communication and Technology.

Public universities staff strike put on hold until further notice

Kenya Universities Staff Union (KUSU) and Universities Academic Staff Union (UASU) have clarified that public university staffs have not gone on strike yet, until further notice.

The workers had threatened to down their tools this month hence throwing the higher education system into limbo on whether learning will kick off as scheduled.

KUSU Secretary General Charles Mukhwaya says the union is still in talks with their employer.

He say that the issues being addressed are not entirely concentrated on the staff getting a salary raise but that the disparities within the university paying structure be addressed too

Mukhwaya has advised public university students to report to their institutions of learning on the required opening dates and incase of any development it will be communicated to them.

Governors tell striking doctors to resume duty by Wednesday

The Council of Governors (CoG) has directed striking doctors to resume duty by Wednesday failure to which they will lose their jobs.

CoG Chairman, Peter Munya says all the vacant positions will be advertised and new doctors recruited to restore services in public hospitals if the doctors fail to turn up for work.

Munya says the 4 billion shilling offer by the National Government is reasonable and has faulted the doctors for rejecting it.

Munya who was accompanied by Health Cabinet Secretary, Cleopa Mailu, says they are considering absorbing graduates to take up vacant positions.

The medics are demanding the full implementation of the 2013 Collective Bargaining Agreement-CBA saying anything short of it is not an offer.