News Headlines December 29 2016

Why Cord might call off next week’s planned demo

Next week’s planned protest by the opposition against contentious amendments to the elections law might be indefinitely called off.

Opposition leaders Raila Odinga, Kalonzo Musyoka and Moses Wetangula last week announced that they would stage a nationwide mass demonstration on January 4, 2017 to protest the amendments which they claim could provide leeway for rigging in the forth-coming August general election.

“We want Kenyans to support this move. It is time to liberate and people should come out in large numbers to finally liberate Kenya,” they said during a press conference at Capitol Hill in Nairobi.

But there could be a change of heart after senators agreed to have fresh talks over the contentious amendments.

In a special sitting yesterday, senators agreed to shelve debate on the amendments until relevant public views have been taken into account, raising hopes for a compromise on an issue that had threatened to ignite chaos in the country.

The move is seen as an attempt to avert the planned protests and also give room for dialogue as solutions are sought.

Already, CORD supremo Raila Odinga has signaled the opposition leaders’ readiness to call off the demos with the former prime Minister saying they will take a position on the planned mass action after receiving full details of the latest’s developments from the senate.

Calling off the mass protest could come as a big relief for many especially after businessmen and property owners expressed fears that they could suffer loses as a result of demonstrations.

Most protests in the country have been characterized by ugly scenes, often resulting in death as anti-protest police clash with protesters like happened in June during the anti-IEBC demos.

