News headlines December 28 2016

Atwoli criticises Wetangula on Luhya unity call

Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU-K) Secretary General Francis Atwoli has rubbished allegations by a section of the western politicians that he is trying to impose a spokesperson on the Luhya without consultations from the community’s top political leadership.

In a statement to newsrooms today, Atwoli denied the media reports attributed to Ford Kenya Party Leader Moses Wetang’ula saying the claims are false and malicious.

Wetang’ula and his deputy, Kakamega senator Boni Khalwale, had challenged Atwoli to tell residents who had given him the mandate to name a spokesman for the community.

The two senators said the initiative to unveil a spokesperson for the community on December 31, is “unacceptable” since it amounts to hand-picking a leader.

“Personally, I hold Senator Wetang’ula with much respect foremost as a personal friend whom I have supported over the years in politics and secondly as one of the senior most political leaders from my community,” Atwoli said. “It is not true that Senator Wetang’ula and any other person of similar view are strangers to the initiative that I am undertaking to identify the most popular Luhya political leader to negotiate on behalf of the community with the rest of the leaders,” he explained.

The veteran trade unionists said he has held various consultations with Luhya political heads among them Wetangula, Cyrus Jirongo and Musalia Mudavadi on how the community could identify one leader to be its spokesperson.

The ceremony to unveil the Spokesman has already been scheduled for December 31 at the Masinde Muliro grounds in Kakamega.

Senate in make-or-break debate on election laws

Senators are today afternoon preparing to discuss the controversial election laws that were passed by the National Assembly last week during a chaotic sitting boycotted by opposition lawmakers.

The opposition has since called for mass protests beginning next week to condemn the passage of the laws.

But senators are looking to avert what could be an ugly demonstration with just months to the election with opposition lawmakers reaching out to their colleagues in the Jubilee coalition to broker a deal on the contentious amendments that were passed.

Jubilee has the majority in the senate but Cord senators are working behind the scenes to lobby their colleagues to reject the Bill as was passed by the National Assembly.

Such a scenario would allow the formation of a joint mediation committee to look a fresh at the contentious issues.

“There is a possibility that the Bill will not receive the majority votes and will have to go to a mediation committee, which, I believe, will give us a sensible way forward,” Mombasa Senator Hassan Omar (Wiper) told the media after they held a strategy meeting at parliament buildings last evening.

And today, during the morning session, the senators were united in condemning the heavy deployment of police officers around Parliament on the day the contentious Bill was passed.

Led by Majority Leader Prof. Kithure Kindiki and Minority Leader Moses Wetangula, the senators said it is unfortunate and uncalled for for the state to barricade Parliament Buildings ‘under the guise of beefing up security’.

However, Meru Senator Kiraitu Murungi differed with his colleagues saying that the police were merely providing security around parliament.

“It’s the duty of police to protect people and their property. It is their duty to make MPs access parliament,” Kiraitu argued.

Senator Mong’are urged the speaker Ekwe Ethuro to order the removal of police officers from precincts of Parliament.

In his ruling, Ethuro said senate did not need the police within Parliament.

Police clear Parliament barricades after senators protest deployment

Police were today forced to clear barricades on roads near Parliament after Senators protested their heavy deployment.

Senate Speaker Ekwee Ethuro ordered they police withdraw from the precincts of Parliament to allow senators transact their business without fear.

In the first session in the morning today, Senators from both sides of the house condemned the heavy police presence and demanded that they be ordered to leave.

Mr Ethuro swiftly issued the orders but police stayed put, forcing the speaker to issue another order in the afternoon before the officers began clearing the barricades.

Senators Kithure Kindiki and Moses Wetangula led their colleagues in condemning the police deployment around Parliament as they prepared to hold a special sitting to discuss the contentious election laws passed by the National Assembly last week.

“This is not how to conduct business, we want to speak with no fear,” Wetang’ula said.

Prof. Kithure said Senate had no violent history hence there was no need of tight security around parliament.