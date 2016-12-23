News headlines December 23

Health sector paralysed as Kenyans celebrate Christmas
Kenyans head to the Christmas festivities with the health sector totally paralysed as doctors from major private hospitals downed their tools to join their colleagues who have been on strike from December 5.
Doctors from the Aga Khan and Mater hospitals yesterday joined the strike in a resolve to solidify their pressure to the government to implement the 300 per cent pay demand as agreed in a Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) that was signed in 2013 between the government and the doctors union, KMPDU.
“Today the residents in conjunction with senior house officers of the Aga Khan University Hospital seek to give notice to your office of a planned withdrawal of clinical services for the 24 hours as we join all medical practitioners nationwide in petitioning the Executive Office of the President to end the ongoing doctors’ strike,” Dr. Momin Butt the CEO of the hospital said.
This comes even as a the KMPDU officials are facing a contempt of court case for disobeying a court order demanding them to return to work on December 1st and hold off the industrial action for 30 days to allow for negotiations, but doctors proceeded to stage their picketing.
However, Labor Relations Court Judge Hellen Wasilwa on Thursday scheduled the hearing of the case to January 10th after the doctors applied for a stay order barring the ruling of the case today.
KMPDU Secretary General Ouma Oluga reiterated his earlier position that doctors will not resume duty until their demand are met in full.
“We shall not be cowed by court cases that are meant to intimidate our position. They can jail or sack us but no doctor will go back to work until the CBA is implemented as it is,” Dr Oluga maintained.
He observed that the doctors were willing to continue with the strike until their demands are met even as the Industrial court declared the strike illegal.
Wabukala to inject new blood in graft fight
Retired head of Anglican Church of Kenya Eliud Wabukala is widely expected to inject fresh blood in the fight against graft in the country if he is approved by the National Assembly.
Wabukala was on Tuesday nominated by President Uhuru Kenyatta to chair the Anti-graft body after he successfully floored other five candidates who were eyeing the position.
Analysts and economic experts have remained skeptical on his ability to inject new blood in to the commission noting the acrimonious removal of his predecessors who were ousted before they could blunt the spiraling graft in the country.
Even before the retired head of the Anglican Church Eliud Wabukala assumes office to head the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, subject to approval by the National Assembly, questions on his ability to head what has become one of the trickiest offices in the country has emerged.
Political analyst Barrack Muluka argues that despite his beyond reproach character he displayed as a man of the cloth, Wabukala is bound to fail in his mandate if there is no political will to support his work.
“The Archbishop is a man beyond reproach. To the extent of winning the war against graft, Wabukala will fail or be ousted like his predecessors if there is no political will from State House. His utmost duty is to win the political will first before embarking on anything else,” Muluka noted.
Further Muluka observes that the frequent changes of the top leadership do not augur well for the campaign to rid the country of the menace and thus Wabukala must not shy away to win.
Wabukala will be vetted by the National Assembly on January 5,2017.
30 bodies of Naivasha victims identified
A total of 30 bodies have been positively identified following the Naivasha Highway fire tragedy that left 43 people two weeks ago.
National Operations Centre Director Retired Col Nathaniel Kigotho said nine more bodies were yet to be identified.
“Up to now we have managed to get results from the government chemist. They have given us a total of 30 individuals whose samples have been matched with the victims and those of family members that gave their samples,” he told journalists at the Chiromo Mortuary.
He urged relatives who had not yet received details of their loved ones to visit the mortuary from Friday to check the list of the 30 who had been identified.
He however, regretted that most of the bodies were burnt beyond recognition making it hard to still identify nine of the 39 bodies.
Kigotho further appealed to relatives who had not submitted their DNA samples or those whose bodies had not been identified by Thursday to submit toothbrushes or shavers of the deceased to help in the identification process of the nine bodies.
At the same time, relatives of the 10 General Service Unit (GSU) officers who died in the tragedy were advised to check their details at the Kenyatta University Mortuary.
The horrific Naivasha tragedy occurred at Karai on Naivasha highway when a canter transporting a flammable chemical to Uganda lost control and burst into flames in an accident that involved 13 vehicles.