News headlines December 23

Health sector paralysed as Kenyans celebrate Christmas

Kenyans head to the Christmas festivities with the health sector totally paralysed as doctors from major private hospitals downed their tools to join their colleagues who have been on strike from December 5.

Doctors from the Aga Khan and Mater hospitals yesterday joined the strike in a resolve to solidify their pressure to the government to implement the 300 per cent pay demand as agreed in a Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) that was signed in 2013 between the government and the doctors union, KMPDU.

“Today the residents in conjunction with senior house officers of the Aga Khan University Hospital seek to give notice to your office of a planned withdrawal of clinical services for the 24 hours as we join all medical practitioners nationwide in petitioning the Executive Office of the President to end the ongoing doctors’ strike,” Dr. Momin Butt the CEO of the hospital said.

This comes even as a the KMPDU officials are facing a contempt of court case for disobeying a court order demanding them to return to work on December 1st and hold off the industrial action for 30 days to allow for negotiations, but doctors proceeded to stage their picketing.

However, Labor Relations Court Judge Hellen Wasilwa on Thursday scheduled the hearing of the case to January 10th after the doctors applied for a stay order barring the ruling of the case today.

KMPDU Secretary General Ouma Oluga reiterated his earlier position that doctors will not resume duty until their demand are met in full.

“We shall not be cowed by court cases that are meant to intimidate our position. They can jail or sack us but no doctor will go back to work until the CBA is implemented as it is,” Dr Oluga maintained.

He observed that the doctors were willing to continue with the strike until their demands are met even as the Industrial court declared the strike illegal.