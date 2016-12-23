News Headlines December 23 2016

Stop intimidating judges, Maraga tells Duale
Chief Justice David Maraga has told off leader of majority Aden Duale to stop intimidating Judges saying the Judiciary is independent.
Maraga’s remarks came following utterances made by Duale that he will next year bring a motion in parliament to discuss the conduct of Justice George Odunga.
“Duale must stop the public lynching of judges who are merely performing their constitutional duties. I believe in the principle of interdependence and collaboration with other organs of State but only if this takes place within the framework of mutual respect, constitutionalism, and engagement,” Maraga said.
Duale said Odunga is a tribalist and should not be allowed to sit in the bench as a judge.
The leader of majority made the remarks yesterday immediately after the Jubilee lawmakers passed the amendments of the contentious election laws.
“Judiciary has come a long way and it has no place for tribal judges like Odunga,and when parliament resumes on January 24 I will bring a motion in the floor of the house to discuss your conduct,” Duale said
In a statement, Maraga however said Justice Odunga has been a major factor in the transformation of Kenya’s Judiciary, and the international respect.
Plastic rice’ seized in Nigeria
Nigeria has confiscated 2.5 tonnes of “plastic rice” smuggled into the country by unscrupulous businessmen, the customs service says.
Lagos customs chief Haruna Mamudu said the fake rice was intended to be sold in markets during the festive season.
He said the rice was very sticky after it was boiled and “only God knows what would have happened” if people ate it.
It is not clear where the seized sacks came from but rice made from plastic pellets was found in China last year.
Rice is the most popular staple food in Nigeria.
Australia Christmas Day terror attack foiled
Australian police say they have foiled a terror attack planned for Melbourne on Christmas Day.
Five men are in custody after early-morning raids on Friday, Victoria Police chief Graham Ashton said.
Mr Ashton said the threat involved “use of explosives” and other weapons including “knives or a firearm”.
The threat was to prominent city locations including Flinders St Station, Federation Square and St Paul’s Cathedral, he said.
Mr Ashton said there was no longer a threat to the public.