News Headlines December 23 2016

Stop intimidating judges, Maraga tells Duale

Chief Justice David Maraga has told off leader of majority Aden Duale to stop intimidating Judges saying the Judiciary is independent.

Maraga’s remarks came following utterances made by Duale that he will next year bring a motion in parliament to discuss the conduct of Justice George Odunga.

“Duale must stop the public lynching of judges who are merely performing their constitutional duties. I believe in the principle of interdependence and collaboration with other organs of State but only if this takes place within the framework of mutual respect, constitutionalism, and engagement,” Maraga said.

Duale said Odunga is a tribalist and should not be allowed to sit in the bench as a judge.

The leader of majority made the remarks yesterday immediately after the Jubilee lawmakers passed the amendments of the contentious election laws.

“Judiciary has come a long way and it has no place for tribal judges like Odunga,and when parliament resumes on January 24 I will bring a motion in the floor of the house to discuss your conduct,” Duale said

In a statement, Maraga however said Justice Odunga has been a major factor in the transformation of Kenya’s Judiciary, and the international respect.

