News Headlines 28 December 2016

Somalia swears in new MPs amid vote criticism

Somalia on Tuesday swore in new lawmakers after weeks of voting in a complex political process seen as its most democratic election in nearly five decades, despite significant flaws.

The new parliament was inaugurated under tight security in Mogadishu two months after voting began. Lawmakers are expected to elect a president by secret ballot, however it was unclear when that would take place.

The vote for president has been put off several times as a result of delays in the election of lawmakers due to clan disputes, accusations of fraud, and organisational challenges. Top election official Omar Mohamed Abdulle said 284 members of parliament were sworn in. Some lawmakers were absent while other seats were still subject to disputes. Nyamira Senator declares interest in Presidency Nyamira Senator Monga're Okong'o has declared his intent to run for the Presidency in the 2017 General Elections.

Senator Okong’o said he has the support of 28 political parties, adding he will announce his preferred party ticket at a later date.

He said he has taken the decision to run for the top seat — to change the country’s policies — fully aware of the incredulous reception his announcement would receive.

“I know I will be viciously attacked, branded all sorts of names including spoiler, project… (I will be) dismissed and even ignored, but I am prepared to stay the course,” said Okong’o at the Serena Hotel.

Okong’o says he will overhaul the land tenure system and deal decisively with corruption by expanding the functions of the asset recovery agency if elected president.