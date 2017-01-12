News Headlines

Doctors given two weeks to call off strike: Doctors have been ordered to call off their strike within 14 days failure to which they risk going to prison cells. Employment and Labour Relations Court judge Justice Hellen Wasilwa issued the directive today and told the doctors’ union officials to return to the negotiating table to reach a mediated solution with the government. She said the doctors are holding on to a CBA that does not exist since it has not been legalized. “I expect to see you here in two weeks’ time after you have finished your negotiations and when you come back the strike should have been called off or else prepare to walk straight into cells should you defy the directive,” Justice Wasilwa directed.

State harassing us, NGOs cry out: The Civil Society Organisations have registered their displeasure over what they termed constant harassment by the government ahead of the August general elections. In a statement, the Civil Societies complained of endless intimidation and harassment meted out on them by the government in the pretext of regulation. The NGO Coordination Board Executive Director Fazul Mahammad came under sharp criticism of the CSOs saying it is being used by the government to silence organizations deemed to be opposing the government. “The Civil Society Reference Group wishes to express its deepest concern about the seemingly endless acts of intimidation and harassment being meted out on the sector in the pretext of regulation,” reads the statement. The Civil Societies pointed out that Mahammad has overstepped its mandate and frustrate the work of NGOs in the country.

Varsity staff now issue seven-day strike notice: Learning in public universities could be paralysed next week after lecturers and staff warned that they will go on strike if a Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) they signed with the government four years ago is not implemented. Universities Academic Staff Union (UASU) and the Kenya Universities Staff Union (KUSU) today issued a sevenday strike notice warning that they will down their tools to push for full implementation of the CBA. At least 33 public universities and their constituent colleges across the country will be affected by the industrial action. The two unions’ representatives said that the government had failed to factor the 2013-2017 CBA in the budget for the last four financial years. “All employees of public universities who are members of UASU and KUSU will withdraw their labour from Thursday 19th January, 2017 until the 2013-2017 CBA is negotiated and signed,” a statement by UASU National Secretary General Constantine Wasonga and KUSU Secretary General Charles Mukhwaya said.