News Headlines January 3 2017

IEBC set to roll out education campaign for mass voter registration

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is set to roll out a voter education campaign for mass voter registration from 16th January to 15th February, ahead of the August General Election.

IEBC has called for applications for temporary staff positions of Ward-Based Voter Educators to help carry out this exercise.

The Ward-Based Voter Educators will be reporting to the Constituency Elections Coordinator with the task of facilitating voter education activities in liaison with local stakeholders, relevant authorities and community leaders.

The Educators will also distribute and disseminate voter education material in schools, churches/mosques, health centers, markets, community centers, farms, business centers and at any other convenient places.

Eligible applicants should hand deliver their applications together with relevant testimonials to the IEBC Constituency office of the respective Ward applied for, by Friday January 6, 2017.

Ruto accuses Cord of seeking to delay elections

Deputy President William Ruto has told the opposition to stop creating excuses on preparedness for the General Election with a view to delaying the polls.

He in turn assured Kenyans that the General Election will be held in August as scheduled.

“The Constitution says Kenyans will vote in August,” said Mr Ruto.

He questioned why the opposition was opposed to a manual backup, yet all the necessary processes related to elections are done manually.

“The opposition has always introduced roadblocks. They complained about IEBC, which has been disbanded, now they are complaining about the manual backup system. These are just excuses to delay the election,” said the DP.

The Deputy President said the opposition has no clear agenda for the country and is not prepared for the August election.

“The opposition know well they cannot compete with Jubilee — that’s why they are looking for excuses — but we want to tell them they should be ready for elections in August,” he said.

Addressing a delegation of leaders from Trans Nzoia County at his Sugoi home in Uasin Gishu County on Monday, Mr Ruto said some disabled people could not be identified electronically and wondered how they would participate in the polls.

“Some disabled persons have no biometric identification and have a right to vote like the rest of Kenyans,” he said.

The leaders from Trans Nzoia said they had decided to support Jubilee, saying it has the interest of Kenyans at heart.

The delegation urged Kenyans to support Jubilee, saying it has what it takes to lead the country to further heights of economic prosperity.

Only registered members to participate in ODM’s primaries

Only those registered as Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) members will be allowed to participate in the party primaries scheduled to start next month, a party official has said.

ODM National Elections Board (Neb) Chairperson Judy Pareno on Monday said that the law only requires duly registered party members to be allowed to participate in the party primaries.

The party is targeting a base of close to four million members all over the country.

Failure to enlist all members on its register could compromise party primaries.

She spoke just after she announced the extension of application deadlines for party aspirants to January 10.

“We initiated registration exercise last November and it will end this January. Party registers must be submitted to the IEBC next month,” Ms Pareno said.

She said that the ODM Directorate of Registration is responsible for the exercise being conducted nationally through digital submission of personal details.

The NEB boss said that close to 4,000 individuals have so far returned applications for various positions in readiness for party primaries.

“We are now sorting the applications per county so that we can know how many applied in every county before we can start making arrangements,” she said.

She also announced that the board has created three zones around the country, adding that individuals who have no opponents in their areas will be declared unopposed and immediately awarded certificates.

Nominations will start in areas where the party is expecting little commotion, while Nyanza and Nairobi will hold theirs at the end of April.