News Headlines

Monday declared a public Holiday
Kenyans will get a free holiday to continue with their New Year festivities on Monday.
Interior Cabinet Secretary Joseph Nkaissery in a Gazette Notice issued last evening declared Monday January 2, 2017 a public holiday, handing Kenyans another day off work.
He said the decision to make Monday a public holiday is because the New Year holiday falls on a Sunday.
“It is notified for the general information of the public that the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and Coordination of National Government, in exercise of the powers conferred by section 3 of the Public Holidays Act, declares that Monday, 2ndJanuary 2017, be a public holiday,” Mr Nkaissery stated.
The announcement was further confirmed by the Office of the Government Spokesman.
“The Office of the Government Spokesman takes this opportunity to wish all of you a happy and prosperous new year 2017,” Spokesman Mr Eric Kiraithe added.
The declaration makes Monday the second public holiday to be celebrated in Kenya in a weeks’ time after the 27th December 2016 which was also declared a holiday in similar fashion.
Kenya, by law, holds the right to create additional holidays, change dates of holidays, or make special holidays in the country or within certain districts based on national events.
Special holidays are only recognised for that year and will not be celebrated in any future years unless otherwise stated.
Law Amendments necessary, IEBC maintains
The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has warned that voters could be denied their constitutional right to vote should Parliament fail to pass the election laws amendments proposed by it.
According to IEBC CEO Ezra Chiloba, the law as currently constituted could deny many voters an opportunity to vote should they fail to physically present themselves in order to verify their registration status.
Many voters, Chiloba said would prefer to do so electronically as, “previous experience has shown,” such as via SMS.
“The law as currently crafted means that the voters must physically appear at polling stations to confirm their biometric data. The IEBC raised questions as to what happens to voters who for one reason or the other do not physically confirm their biometric data during the 30 days verification period between April 10 to May 10,” Chiloba told the Senate Standing Committee on Legal Affairs and Human Rights on Thursday.
The Commission also raised concerns over what it described as lack of clarity on how registered voters who are unable to have their finger prints identified would be handled on poll day, saying the law does not provide for a procedure on how to deal with such voters.
“If Biometric Voter Identification (BVI) is mandatory, it is important to allow for the procedure to handle voters who for whatever reasons may not be identified using biometrics on the voting day,” argued Chiloba.
The Commission noted with concern the manner in which the law was crafted saying it does not provide for the use of other biometric features such as facial recognition or national Identification Numbers through which IEBC staff can verify the identity of persons who present themselves at polling stations to cast their ballots.
E grades rise by 600 percent in 2016 KSCE results
Only 141 students scored an A in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Examination (KCSE) exams, a 94 per cent decline from the previous year when 2,685 students scored an A in 2015.
The results according to Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, are attributable to a clampdown on cheating and he reported that no results were cancelled as a result.
The 2015 results were marred by a record number of irregularities at 5,101.
Students who scored A- also reduced to 4,645 from 12,069 in 2015 while those who scored B+ reduced by 50 per cent to 10,972 from 21,927.
Those with Grade B-plain declined to 17,216 from 33,460.
In contrast students who scored D-plain to E registered significant increases.
Number of Es rose from 5,350 in 2015 to 33,399, while 149,929 students scored a D- up from 48,658.
Those who scored D-plain were 112,135, compared to 79,555 in 2015, while those who scored C- were 61,026, C-Plain were 44,792 and those with a C+ mean score were 32,207.
Meanwhile, President Uhuru Kenyatta has directed the Kenya National Examinations Council to cease use of index numbers and instead assign unique identifiers to students at registration which they can use through the course of their education.