News Headlines

Senate defers debate on electoral law to January
The Senate has deferred the debate on the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill to allow the House Standing Committee on Legal Affairs and Human Rights to obtain submissions from Civil Society groups and members of the public.
In a communiqué to the House after a heated debate on whether today’s special sitting was properly constituted, Senate Speaker Ekwe Ethuro said the Senators would be recalled early next year to debate the committee’s report before the house considers the proposed amendments.
By-elections in the Maji Mazuri ward in Baringo County and Central Kanyamkago ward in Migori County will be held on March 22.
Meanwhile the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has given this Friday as the date when independent candidates will be required to submit their names and symbols.
The campaign period will run from Thursday, January 19 to Sunday March 19.
Remembering The Late John Keen
Samburu Senator Sammy Leshore said his family was very close to Keen and his family testifying that he had learnt with deep sadness of Keen’s passing.
“The Samburu people will always remember the late John Keen. Many people have benefitted from his giving. Earlier this year, he gave Sh10 million for a university fund in Samburu,” said Leshore.
Former President Moi in a statement recalled how they had teamed up in 1955 to give impetus to the struggle for freedom from colonial domination.
The late Keen will be laid to rest at his Namanga home, Kajiado County, on Friday.