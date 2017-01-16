New Act: Evie Vara “The easiest way to make me cry is using a song.”

Evie Mwangi aka Evie Vara is an Onyx Music signee already with a Flamingo award to her name. The rapper/singer had a one on one with XACCESS as she charts her way to fame.

Tell us about yourself

I’m a singer and rapper from Nakuru. I cut across genres when it comes to music but my concentration has been on hip hop and RnB.

How did you get your start in the industry?

Actually when I first got into music I was learning the production side of things not so much the performing on stage. I knew I could sing but I wasn’t sure if I should take it seriously. Along the way my attention started drifting towards singing and I slowly got into making music.

What would you say is the message of your music?

My music is basically about life, it’s about positivity and getting the best out of life. All my music is inspired by life, and the experiences that that entails.

Who inspires you?

Oh that’s a tough one. So many people. I think it’s more of ‘what’ inspires me. First it’s a good beat, a great tune really takes me to another place. The beat inspires me to start writing lyrics. I think the easiest way to make me cry is using a song. So good music inspires me.

Which artistes would you love to work with?

There’s quite a number. Like I said the music inspires me so if someone is making good music I’d be open to working with them. To name a few Phy and Nyashinski—I’m one of the people who celebrated his comeback.

What are you working on currently?

I’m working on a couple of singles that should be released soon. Then from there I want to release an EP or an album. I’m still not set on that one but towards the end of the year something should be out.

Do you ever listen to your music on your playlists?

Once in a while but it’s rare that I do.

Which stage would you love to perform at?

From the top of my head there is Hakuna Matata Festival and Blankets & Wine on the Kenyan scene.

What are the major challenges you’ve faced trying to come up in the industry?

Getting into the mainstream media and getting the right team to work with. Many people end up using you along the way and have their personal interests at heart, they do not consider the artiste’s point of view.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

Musically I’ll still be here. I also have an entertainment company that deals with event organizing to recording studios both audio and visual, so in 10 years those two should be up and running and doing well.

