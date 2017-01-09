New Act: Bella Beila, “What I’m trying to do is create a sound of my own”

Rosebella Adhiambo Oruko aka Bella Beila is a palpable presence in the Nakuru music scene. With her brand new album termed as HIS, released late last year XACCESS saw it fit to get to know this upstart as she makes her way to the big leagues.

Tell us about yourself

I’m an afropop and RnB artiste. I’ve been signed to Onyx Music since 2014, but professionally I started doing music in 2009.

How did you get your start in the industry?

In 2014 I met my current manager while I was doing a Nakuru anthem. It was a county project and from them I got signed. I started doing my album in 2015 and as I’m speaking the album is out.

What would you say is the message of your music?

I like singing about my experiences, other people’s experiences and speaking out a message that is socially conscious. I take music as a platform to voice my concerns, it’s my avenue for speaking my mind and speaking out for other people too.

Are there any artistes that you would love to collaborate with?

I think I have one or two who I’d like to work with. Wangeci for one, she’s a rapper and she’s female, I like her style and I’ve listened to her album. Her message is deep, she’s creative and she’s poetic plus she thinks outside of the box.

Who inspires you?

There is not a single artiste that I can say inspires me because so many do. What I’m trying to do is create a sound of my own. Somebody like Savara from Sauti Sol, he’s great vocally and I can look up to that. I look at different artistes and pick one or two things from them. If I had to choose one it would be Wizkid, because he’s incredibly talented and stands out in a very competitive place.

Where do you get inspiration from while crafting music?

Everyday life, my son–most of the songs I’ve written were borne out of the love I have for him–my family and friends. The passion itself also inspires me to keep writing songs.

Which stage would you just love to perform at?

I would actually want to start with interviews first, make it on The Trend, Churchill Live and the like. But also Blankets & Wine, Sportpesa Festival and my actual album launch.

What are you working on currently?

I just recently released my album, it’s called How I See or HIS so I’m just promoting it and doing a media tour. Getting the word out there and for people to know who Bella Beila is.

What are the major challenges you’ve faced trying to make it in the industry?

Distributing the music, getting the music out there is a challenge even with social media. And making actual money from it is a big one. You have to get promoters, book performances and all these other logistics that make it a little hard to earn from making music.