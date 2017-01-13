Nairobi water shortage to last up to April

Nairobi residents have been cautioned to use available water sparingly with the biting drought that has reduced water level in Ndakaini dam expected to continue until April.

Water and Irrigation Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa said the water levels in Ndakaini and Sasumua dams, the two main water sources for city residents, have significantly reduced due to the drought.

“My appeal to all is they should not waste even a drop of water and should recycle where applicable. The rains are expected sometime in April and, therefore, every one of us must use water responsibly,” Mr Wamalwa said.

He was speaking during a press conference at his Maji House office in Nairobi yesterday when he updated the country on the drought situation.

He however assured city residents that the government has put in place measures to curb persistent water shortages as well as mitigate adverse effects of drought. Only last month, Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company Managing Director Philip Gichuki said that Ndakaini Dam, which supplies most of Nairobi tap water, is only at 48 per cent full hence residents should brace themselves for rationing until April.

Gichuki said since October to date the dams have received only 250 mm of rain as opposed to 1000 mm of rains expected. He added that they expected Ndakaini and Sasumua dams to fill during the second rain season but that did not happen.