Nairobi pub ordered to close over noise

Residents of the Apple Cross Residents Association in Lavington have a reason to smile, after entertainment joint 51 Lounge operating licenses were revoked by the County Government, for blatantly breaching the legal requirements.

The Nairobi City County Alcoholic Drinks Control Board moved in after the residents complained that the high end club had become a nuisance and a security threat to their neighbourhood.

“The county government hereby revokes your single business permit BID number 1413074 and liquor license number 07785 for the year 2016/2017 as provided for under the Nairobi City County Alcoholic Drinks Control and Licensing Act 2014, “read part of the letter. “You are therefore ordered to cease operations immediately until you adhere to the noise level directives , failure to comply the County will take appropriate action without further reference to you and will not be liable for any loss or damage caused.” Read also: Tough new directives to restore sanity in Nairobi

The letter signed by Chief Officer, Commerce, Tourism and Co-operative and Security County Liquor Board Engineer Judah Abekah directed the club owners to cease operations immediately.

On Monday, drama ensued at the pub after the residents raided the place and ordered patrons to leave.