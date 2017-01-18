MPs want EACC secretariat vetted afresh  

Kiminini MP Chris Wamalwa

MPs have called for the fresh vetting of all officers at the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) secretariat arguing that some rogue elements at the anti-graft body must be sacked if the war on corruption is to be won.

While approving the nomination of the retired Anglican Church Archbishop Eliud Wabukala as the new EACC chairman yesterday, the lawmakers pointed out that the commission’s secretariat is the major impediment in the fight against corruption.

Kiminini MP Chris Wamalwa said if Mr Wabukala is to win the war on graft, there must be a total overhaul of the secretariat whom he claimed have frustrated the effort of the previous commission’s chairpersons.

“We must make sure that we are sending Wabukala to a place where he will get a conducive environment to perform his duty of effectively dealing with corruption and therefore we must deal with the secretariat,” Wamalwa said.

He said Wabukala has dedicated his retirement life to help Kenya fight corruption by taking up the job at EACC.

“By taking up this Job, Wabukala is putting up his life for the sake of Kenyans,”

His comments were echoed by Gem MP Jakoyo Midiwo who said a ‘more powerful secretariat’ at the anti-graft body has been the major hindrance of the EACC commissioners to effectively deal with corruption.

Midiwo who is also the deputy minority leader pointed out that there is no way EACC can have a powerful secretariat than the commissioners who are clearly tasked with fight against graft.

“There is now way you can have a powerful secretariat that dictates what the commissioners do yet Kenyans expect Wabukala to perform. It can’t just work,” Midiwo said. “We cannot approve Wabukala here today and tell him to go and pray over corruption, we must do something to the secretariat,” he added.

Midiwo called on parliament to vet afresh the secretariat and all investigators at the commission whom he said are not carrying out their investigative work professionally.

“We have some rogue investigators who only go to counties to collect money from Governors and then give a clean report yet we know that corruption is stinking in the counties,” he claimed.

Ugunja’s Opiyo Wandayi called on the executive to stop meddling into the affairs of EACC and to allow the commission to operate independently in order to fight corruption effectively.

Wandayi said Wabukala will only succeed if he receives political goodwill from the executive and the political class.

“This is a serious commission with a clear mandate which should be allowed to operate independently. Wabukala should receive political will from the executive without it, it will be business as usual,” Wandayi said.

Majority of MPs yesterday exuded confidence that Wabukala will succeed at Integrity Centre where his predecessors have failed to make a lasting mark.

Minority leader in the National Assembly Francis Nyenze said Wabukala is not interested in making wealth and therefore will serve Kenyans diligently.