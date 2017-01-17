MPs want drought declared a disaster

Women react as they wait for their turn during a food distribution in Kaikor, Turkana County in the past. MPs from arid counties have asked the government to declare drought and the ravaging hunger a national disaster. PHOTO: DAI KUROKAWA/EPA

At least seven MPs have called on the government to declare the current drought that is ravaging most parts of the country a national disaster.

The lawmakers, mainly drawn from the North Rift counties of Baringo, Turkana, West Pokot and Samburu, asked the government to move with speed and save the lives that are now at risk of death due to starvation.

Led by Tiaty’s Asman Kamama, the group that also included Samuel Moroto (Kapenguria), Christopher Nakuleu (Turkana North), Protus Akujah (Loima), William Cheptumo (Baringo North) and Baringo County Woman Representative Grace Kiptui, said the matter should now be declared the a national disaster in order to get the attention and help it deserves.

“The government should declare the current drought a national disaster because if it fails to rain in one month then all cattle will die then human beings will start following suit,” Mr Kamama said.

He singled out Baringo North, some parts of Baringo South, Samburu, Marsabit and Isiolo as the worst affected areas that require urgent intervention both from the national government and the county governments.

He also called on the national government to hand over the supplies of food to Red Cross and World Vision as they have better network in the affected areas.

“World Vision and Red Cross have proved over time that they have better network and staff on the ground hence they should be given the task to distribute food the affected residents,” said the Tiaty lawmaker whose constituents are now surviving on wild fruits to try and keep the pangs of hunger at bay. “This isn’t the age of eating wild fruits. President Kenyatta should declare drought national disaster,” added Mr Nakuleu.

The MPs called on the government to deploy water tankers to strategic areas and in schools. They said the government through the contingency fund should give each resident Sh6, 000 in order to buy food within their local markets.

Cheptumo called on the government to seek international support in order to end the ravaging hunger.

“Schools now risk being closed for lack of food. There is need for long term solution to this problem so that it does not recur,” said the former assistant minister.

Nakuleu said Turkana County is the worst hit with some schools already closed down.

He said most pastoralists in Turkana have already moved to South Sudan, Uganda and Ethipoia in search for water and pasture – a move he said has already caused conflict with the neighbouring communities.

He expressed fear that majority of potential voters from the region may not register as voters as they are not in one place.

“I call upon IEBC to consider having mobile registration centres so that our people can register because voting is a constitutional right,” he appealed.

He slammed the government for being slow in putting up long term solutions to the problem that occurs every year.

He faulted the government for failing to act on various reports including periodic warnings from the metrological departments on the weather patterns.

“Government ignored early warnings of the impending drought and now here we are,” Nakuleu said.

The legislators absolved themselves from any blame saying the matter to provide food security to the residents lies with national government and the county government.