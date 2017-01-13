Mou rallies United fans ahead of Liverpool clash

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has told fans Sunday’s Premier League match against fierce rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford will “not be a visit to the theatre”, and instead invited them to “come and play with us”.

United beat Hull City 2-0 in the first leg of their EFL Cup semi-final on Tuesday thanks to second-half goals from Juan Mata and Marouane Fellaini.

However, Mourinho said everyone must improve against Liverpool. “It’s a special match for us,” he said. “If we play enthusiastic football the fans come to the pitch and play with us. When we don’t play with great intensity it is normal that the fans are not so vocal. “But we have absolutely amazing fans, fans who push us and get behind us. “Everybody likes big games – players, managers, fans. Everyone loves big matches so let’s go for that one on Sunday.” United host Liverpool at 7pm Sunday looking to extend their run of successive wins to 10 in all competitions.

Liverpool have lost just twice all season, their last defeat a 4-3 loss at Bournemouth on 4 December.

Jurgen Klopp’s men are second in the Premier League, five points ahead of United in sixth and the same distance behind leaders Chelsea.

United were without 13-goal striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic against Hull because of illness, but Mourinho said the Swede should return on Sunday.