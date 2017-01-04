Morning Newspaper Summaries

Daily Nation

Raila won 2007 elections, says Macharia: A representative of media owners has claimed that ODM leader Raila Odinga was short-changed in the 2007 General Election that plunged the country into chaos.

Royal Media Services owner S.K. Macharia said former President Mwai Kibaki, who was declared the winner, did not emerge top as per the records of how Kenyans voted during that hotly contested poll.

“The one who was declared the winner in 2007 was not the winner. We have evidence since, as media owners, we tracked all the results through satellite phones,” said Mr Macharia.

He spoke during a public hearing at the Senate Chamber in Nairobi over the contentious election laws passed by MPs on December 22 last year.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto were among prominent Kenyan leaders who ended up at the International Criminal Court over the post-election violence.

However, their cases were later dropped due to inadequate evidence.

Hope as President Uhuru Kenyatta sets meeting with doctors: President Uhuru Kenyatta will today meet striking doctors in a bid to end their strike, which has paralysed health services in public hospitals countrywide. The President and other high-ranking Government officials will meet the medics at State House, Mombasa, at 10am.

meeting with doctors By Graham Kajilwa and Mercy Korir.

The doctors on Wednesday appeared to soften their hard stance in the ongoing strike that has lasted over a month now. Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) Chairman Samuel Oroko yesterday said they were not seeking the "immediate" implementation of a collective bargaining agreement.

“All we want is a framework that outlines the phases and period of implementation of the collective bargaining agreement. Only that and we will be willing to go back to work,” he said.

Ex-State House man Murage leads Sh13bn bid to buy RVR: Former State House operative Stanley Murage is leading a consortium of investors who are negotiating to acquire an 80 per cent stake in troubled Rift Valley Railways (RVR) for Sh13.3 billion.

The stake, which is currently held by Cairo-based Qalaa Holding, has been on sale since mid-last year when prospective buyers were invited to place bids.

It was not immediately clear why Qalaa, which is exiting to cut the multi-billion-shilling losses it has incurred since investing in the railway operator in 2010, is not selling its entire stake in the Kenya-Uganda railway concession.

ODM extends cutoff as hopefuls fail to show up: ODM has extended the deadline for submission of nomination papers by 10 days for lack of enough aspirants, especially in its Nyanza bedrock.

Hopefuls had until December 31 last year to return nomination forms to Orange House and pay fees. The new primaries rules were meant to put an end to the chaotic nominations that previously marred the party’s elections. But the rules seem to have boomeranged on the party, going by the low turnout at Orange House.

Ordinarily, ODM would have been overwhelmed by many applications, but nomination debacle fears coupled with the December deadline saw the party experience an unprecedented low turnout. Expected aspirants, most of whom are civil servants, are yet to resign from their positions. The law requires them to leave civil service jobs six months to the general election, meaning they have until February 8 to resign to be eligible to run.

The Star has established there is apathy among aspirants. Sources say Nyanza, the party’s stronghold, was the most hit by apathy, with some incumbent governors, senators and MPs failing to meet the December 31 deadline.

Kisumu, Migori, Homa Bay, Kisii and Nyamira had just a handful of aspirants who had complied with the nomination regulations. This forced the National Elections Board led by Judy Pareno (pictured) to go back to the drawing board. The team held a day-long meeting attended by some members of the National Executive Council to analyse the situation before Raila was contacted and a decision was made to extend the deadline.