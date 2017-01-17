More oil wells discovered in Turkana

Kenya remains on course to become an oil exporting country after British exploration company Tullow Oil today announced the discovery of an onshore well in Turkana County.

Tullow Oil announced that the finding the well, dubbed Erut-1, maintains the possibility of the existence of over one billion barrels in the arid county.

“This is an exciting discovery from a bold exploration well that proves that oil has migrated to the northern limit of the South Lokichar basin,” said Angus McCoss, Tullow Oil exploration director.

The discovery is a gross oil interval of 55 metres with 25 metres of net oil pay at a depth of 700 metres. The overall oil column for the field is considered to be 100 to 125 metres.

This marks another milestone in the country’s search for the mineral after its first significant oil discovery in 2012 through the Ngamia-1 well.

The company in partnership with Canadian exploration company Africa Oil restarted drilling in Turkana last month as they stepped up the hunt for additional oil resources in Kenya’s north.

Tullow had earlier in the year announced that it had set aside Sh22.5 billion of the group’s Sh50 billion capital expenditure to Kenya’s pre-development, exploration and appraisal expenditure for this financial year.

The company’s chief operating officer Paul McDade last year raised the country’s hopes of commercial exploration after he said Tullow would begin production of crude oil ready for exportation by June this year.

McDade during a meeting with President Uhuru Kenyatta said that initial production would be at 2000 barrels per day transported by road from Turkana to Eldoret for onward delivery by train to the port of Mombasa, a distance of 1,089 kilometres.

Tullow’s count of the Turkana oil reserves so far stands at 750 million barrels, which is considered commercially viable at the current prices of $52 (Sh5200) a barrel.

Tullow will after the recent discovery drill a pair of appraisal wells (Amosing-6 and Ngamia-10) but after that it is planned for drilling operations to return to the northern portion of the basin for further exploration.