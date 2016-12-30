Monday declared a Holiday

Kenyans will get a free holiday to continue with their New Year festivities on Monday.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Joseph Nkaissery in a Gazette Notice issued last evening declared Monday January 2, 2017 a public holiday, handing Kenyans another day off work.

He said the decision to make Monday a public holiday is because the New Year holiday falls on a Sunday.

“It is notified for the general information of the public that the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and Coordination of National Government, in exercise of the powers conferred by section 3 of the Public Holidays Act, declares that Monday, 2nd January 2017, be a public holiday,” Mr Nkaissery stated.

The announcement was further confirmed by the Office of the Government Spokesman.

“The Office of the Government Spokesman takes this opportunity to wish all of you a happy and prosperous new year 2017,” Spokesman Mr Eric Kiraithe added.

The declaration makes Monday the second public holiday to be celebrated in Kenya in a weeks’ time after the 27th December 2016 which was also declared a holiday in similar fashion.

Kenya, by law, holds the right to create additional holidays, change dates of holidays, or make special holidays in the country or within certain districts based on national events.

Special holidays are only recognised for that year and will not be celebrated in any future years unless otherwise stated.