Moi eulogises John Keen as a ‘fearless comrade

The late John Keen has been remembered as a visionary leader, philanthropist and a devoted family man by family and friends who gathered at his Nairobi home for a memorial service.

Those present included opposition leaders Kalonzo Musyoka and Martha Karua, Kajiado Governor David Nkedianye, and MPs who paid glowing tribute to the late Keen.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Joseph Nkaissery told those gathered that Keen was like a father to him and was a great teacher to many.

“I have lost a mentor, we have lost a great Kenyan leader, a very brave leader, very brilliant, focused and someone who defends what is just and right. We would like mzee to rest leaving (behind) a peaceful country that is united,” said Nkaissery. Samburu Senator Sammy Leshore said his family was very close to Keen and his family testifying that he had learnt with deep sadness of Keen’s passing. “The Samburu people will always remember the late John Keen. Many people have benefitted from his giving. Earlier this year, he gave Sh10 million for a university fund in Samburu,” said Leshore.

Former President Moi in a statement recalled how they had teamed up in 1955 to give impetus to the struggle for freedom from colonial domination.

“In this regards, Keen was energetic, passionate and fearless,” noted the former President.

The late Keen will be laid to rest at his Namanga home, Kajiado County, tomorrow.

