Millions Saw These 8 YouTube Videos In 2016. Did You?

Who’s the YouTube star of 2016?

Adele singing carpool karaoke and the Japanese comic who made the viral Pen-Pineapple-Apple-Pen video were among the top 10 videos of the year.

But there was lots of competition around the world.

This month, YouTube Rewind released its list of the top 10 most popular YouTube videos in nearly 40 countries and regions, based on how many people viewed and shared them.

Nigeria: The 6-year-old wisecracker

With nearly 6.7 million views, Nigeria’s top video of the year features a comedic faceoff between 6-year-old Emanuella Samuel and a gang of bullies nearly twice her size. “You’re not afraid of me right?” she shouts (even though she is clearly afraid of them). The video, titled “I’ll Beat You,” is also ranked among the top 10 most popular videos in South Africa and Uganda.

Senegal: Doing the sabar

Last year, a new dance — the na goore — brought out the moves in Senegal. This year, something old is new again: sabar, a traditional Senegalese dance set to energetic drumbeats and characterized by “high-knee lifts and springing jumps,” as a New York Times dance critic put it. Abandoned during the French colonization of the 1800s, sabar re-emerged between the 1960s and 1980s under the country’s first president in the post-colonial period as a point of national pride. The video has picked up close to 1.4 million YouTube views.

South Africa: Trevor Noah hits home

Perhaps it’s no surprise that Trevor Noah’s skewering of South African president Jacob Zuma was the top video of 2016 in The Daily Show host’s home country. Zuma has been facing calls to resign after having been accused of corruption and political mismanagement. In the clip, Noah pokes fun at Zuma’s use of $15 million in state funds to “renovate his house” — including the installation of a pool, which Zuma said was actually a “fire pool” whose water would be used to put out any fires. And then there’s his inability to read aloud the numeral “769,870.”

Read more at NPR