Millie Odhiambo: loud, proud and systematically stylish

“Today I have said I have dedicated this day to tell Uhuru every negative thing I’ve wanted to tell him. Because some of us fought in this country for freedoms and democracy when Uhuru was busy enjoying himself out of the country as the son of the President and nyefnyef. He cannot come and take the freedoms that people like Muruli died for. That I come into Parliament as an elected Member of Parliament, naambiwa tembea,” Millie Odhiambo continues, “Uhuru is a fake President. Let him pack, prepare arudi P.O. Box Gatundu. He should stop harassing Kenyans.”

Mbita Member of Parliament, Millie Odhiambo, is said to have ‘set Twitter on fire’ with the unabashed remarks she made about current President Uhuru Kenyatta earlier in the week but time and time again the lawmaker has proved that she is not one to shy away from a crowd, or camera for that matter. In April of this year she was ejected from Parliament by Speaker Justin Muturi for causing disruptions. While the President made his address she ‘applied make-up’ in the House. Millie went directly to reporters waiting outside to air her grievances. In a statement to Citizen the MP said, “Jubilee has resorted to govern the country in a manner that has deprived Kenyans of their human rights. The harassment of Governor Joho is a clear indication of how the government is trying to intimidate the Opposition into submission.”

The make-up part of the story is the highlight. Millie Odhiambo, no matter her politics or manner of speaking always looks, primed and ready for the job. As other female legislators shrink into the background, the Mbita MP embraces her femininity. Although, it is sketchy that she would pull out an item of makeup in the middle of the President speaking, the audacity of it is awe-inspiring. She did reportedly weigh in on Steve Karisa AKA ‘Kenya’s hottest police officer’ when she remarked that he could help reign in the opposition demos that were happening earlier this year.

Her hairdos are also not ones to be missed. She and Nairobi Women Rep Rachael Shebesh are similar in that way and arguably other ways too. Always in colourful get ups and African inspired looks, with the odd powersuit thrown into the mix now and then, Millie Odhiambo might be one of our most pronounced MPs, even as she protested barefoot outside Parliament in her tribal tunic and afro puff with blue pumps in her hand, she is also one of the most stylish ones.