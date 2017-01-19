Medical students demonstrate in support of striking doctors

Medical students from University of Nairobi (UON) College of Health Sciences today held peaceful demonstration to pile pressure on the government to implement the striking doctors’ contentious 2013 collective bargaining agreement (CBA).

College of Health Sciences trains aspiring doctors, dental surgeons, pharmacists, nurses and biochemists.

The students dressed in their lab coats held demonstrations along Ngong’ road and Uhuru Highway in support of doctors’ strike.

“We demand that the government resolve the health crisis to enable consultant doctors and lecturers to resume classes and ward training, ” College of Health Sciencs Governor Benard Kodiwo told X news. “We continue to be affected greatly in our studies,” he added.

Kodiwo said they are backing the doctors in their ongoing nationwide industrial action to ensure the government honours their 2013 CBA so that their consultants and lecturers get back to their lecture hall.

The agitated students lamented that since the strike began 46 days ago learning at the university facilities has been greatly hampered.

“We also demand the county government to vacate the decision that medical students who graduate should apply to be absorbed in the devolved units,” He noted.

Earlier the medical students had demanded that the council of governors (COG) withdraw sacking threats and replacement adverts placed in the local dailies by various counties.

“We as the College of Health Sciences need the council of Governors to revoke their statement concerning the posting of trained doctors as we demand the old fashioned way where we were directly absorbed into counties,” they said.

A deal is likely to be inked today to bring the strike to an end and send the more than 2,000 doctors engaging in the industrial action back to work.

Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) officials and Health Cabinet Secretary Cleopa Mailu for the past two days have been engaged in talks to end the stalemate.

Yesterday, University of Nairobi (UoN) management threatened to take disciplinary measures against lecturers and post-graduate medical students who have abandoned programmes to participate in the on-going doctors’ strike.

In a written memo to all heads of departments and students yesterday, College of Health Sciences Dean Prof. Fred Were lamented that since the doctors’ strike began 45 days ago some students and lectures have failed to attend their lessons.

Prof. Were cited clinical studies such as nursing, medicine, dental surgery had greatly been affected by the boycott of some professors and post-graduate medical students.

“I want to remind you that your clinical duties are part and parcel of your academic work,” Prof were said the circular.

This as Clinical officers threatened to go on strike starting Sunday over what they call ‘salary discrimination’. They are also pushing for higher pay just like doctors.

Kenya Union of Clinical Officers chairman Peterson Wachira on Tuesday said their members will down their tools if the national government does not address their grievances presented to the Ministry of Health earlier.