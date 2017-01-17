Mass voter registration slowly picks up

The mass voter registration drive which began yesterday has gathered momentum after a slow day one countrywide.

More people came out to register at various polling stations with numbers soaring beyond those recorded on day one.

At Githunguri Primary School Centre in Ruiru, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) clerks had recorded about 30 voters by early afternoon today.

“People have showed up in good numbers and the process has gone on smoothly,” Claid Arua, a clerk explained.

Compared to past MVR exercises, voters seemed to have been convinced to turn up in large numbers in 2017.

According to IEBC, there are nine million Kenyans who had not registered as voters of which the commission was hoping to get between four million to six million voters.

Political parties including the ruling Jubilee Party and the Opposition adopted voter registration as the basis of their campaign lines as they use every opportunity to woo their supporters to register as voters, a drive that may see IEBC surpass its target of registering about six million voters.

Those who turned up to register said the process was easy and fast, making it convenient for them to pop into their registration centres and resume their businesses.

“This process has been very easy. I have come with my family, I have registered and now I have my voter’s card. It’s important to have a voter’s card,” one voter in Nairobi said.

Social media users used their accounts to post their registration details and challenged others to also register and post their registration details.

Others went on even to advise social media users to send their ID Numbers to 22464 to check if they were registered.