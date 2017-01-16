Kelele Takatifu – Aina Noma

With a catchy title as always but a more laid back sound than their smash hit ‘Ngori’. Kelele Takatifu are still as funny as ever in this tune, espousing witticisms such as ‘shida ni mingi kama risasi kwa movie ya Rambo.’ The long and short of the song is a story about waiting on God, because he’s definitely on His way. The video, directed by Bwoy-P, is decidedly minimalist but still effective as they wake up on a lonely road and start their journey.

King Kaka Ft RedFourth Chorus – Senzenina

‘Senzenina’ finally gets its video debut, and it’s a beautifully shot one. Rabbit spits some spoken word over the chorus accompanied by visuals where he gets to flex some acting chops. His ‘family’ mourns over a lost son or sibling and King Kaka acts as the older brother who tries to keep it together for the sake of the family. Directed by J. Blessing, the video is all the more touching considering both King Kaka and J Blessing have experienced incredible loss in their lives.

Jaguar (Kenya) and EL (Ghana) – Warrior

‘Warrior’ has a hypnotic beat. It’s easy to get lost in the powerful but mellow intensity of the song. Produced by Dj Maphorisa, we expect nothing but the best. EL does his thing, not-quite-singing, not-quite-rapping but somehow doing both and doing it well, but this has to be over and above Jaguar’s best work. He has really come a long way on this song, can’t hate on that.