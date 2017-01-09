Atwal, Steph Kapela & Uneek – Work

‘Work’ is a fun song. If you closed your eyes and had no idea who Atwal and Co. were you wouldn’t even think that this was made in Kenya. It wouldn’t be wrong to say Steph Kapela carries most of the song, and he does it with a natural flair that makes you think ‘he’s used to this.’ Uneek does make a memorably animated appearance in the song but Atwal Adwok’s production is nothing short of sublime.

Chipukeezy – Unanifuta Kazi

The comedian–plus the shorts–is back with another song that nobody asked for. ‘Unanifuta Kazi’ has one advantage over the rest of the slew or parody tunes that are currently choking up bandwidth, it’s actually rather original. Not in the stunts, or the video or the plotless storytelling but in its unpretentiousness. It’s a terrible song but it’s knows it’s terrible. For that, it wins. Shot and produced by Big Tyme Entertainment, it’s a fascinating watch.

Benachi – Zawadi Nono

US-based Gospel musician Benachi has something on his hands with ‘Zawadi Nono.’ Although making wedding themed songs is nothing new, that fact that it’s his actual wedding and essentially his wedding video is awesome. ‘Zawadi Nono’ is spewing with sentiment and even schmaltzy at times but it’s also hard not to be touched by his dedication to his wife. The song itself is passable, but when it comes down to it everybody’s here for the video.