Lucas ends 7-year Liverpool goal drought

Lucas Leiva scored his first goal in seven years to send Liverpool into the fourth round of the FA Cup at the expense of League Two Plymouth.

Jurgen Klopp’s side had to make the 293-mile trip to Home Park after they were held to a frustrating goalless draw in the initial meeting between the two at Anfield.

However, Lucas ensured the long journey was not a wasted one when he headed home Philippe Coutinho’s corner early in the first half.

The win should have been more comfortable for the Reds but Divock Origi’s poor penalty was comfortably saved by home keeper Luke McCormick.

Plymouth, who are 66 places below Liverpool in the football pyramid, were not overawed by their Premier League opponents and came closest to equalising when Jake Jervis hit the post with a scissor kick midway through the second half.

Liverpool’s reward for victory is a home tie against Championship side Wolverhampton Wanderers on 28 January.

Brazilian Lucas has been at the club since 2007 but goals are not a regular feature of his game. The midfielder’s strike was his first since a 4-1 win against Steaua Bucharest in the Europa League back in September 2010 – 2,316 days ago.

That was when Roy Hodgson was Liverpool boss and Ben Woodburn, Lucas’ team-mate against Plymouth, was just 10 years old.

“It’s that long? I scored last week in training,” Lucas said after the game.

Despite the lengthy gap between goals, it was a neat finish by Lucas as he rose above the defence to power a header beyond McCormick’s reach.

“He is the top scorer in training,” joked Klopp. “I love this in football, everyone can cause problems.”

Klopp named the youngest-ever Liverpool line-up in the club’s history for the first meeting between these two sides – a decision that came under some criticism as they struggled to break down their determined opponents.

The draw added another fixture to an already congested list for the Reds and, after a tough encounter with Manchester United in the Premier League at the weekend, Klopp gave the majority of those who played in the first game a chance to finish the job.

It wasn’t a memorable Liverpool performance as they struggled to put the game out of Plymouth’s reach. Origi had the best chance to do just that when Yann Songo’o brought down Alberto Moreno inside the box, but the Belgian, who has not scored since 14 December, hit an unconvincing spot-kick too close to McCormick.

But Klopp was relieved to avoid an upset and praised his young players for stepping up to the challenge.

“You do not want to feel the embarrassment of losing a game like this,” he said. “I’m happy about their potential and we will do everything we can to let it grow. But they have a big job to do too.”

Plymouth manager Derek Adams said his players could be proud of their performance.