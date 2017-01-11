LG unveils intelligent consumer and industrial robots at CES 2017 expo

Electronics giant LG has unveiled a ground-breaking new line-up of intelligent robots, as part of the company’s innovations in artificial intelligence and developments in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem.

The lineup, which was showcased at week at the Consiumer Electronics Show (CES 2017) in Las Vegas, included a home robot that doubles as a smart home gateway and intelligent home notification center, enhancing convenience in users’ day-to-day lives. LG is also taking the power of IoT and smart technology outside of the home with advanced robots designed for use in airports and other public spaces.

“LG has been involved in smart technology and robotics for many years with the HOM-BOT robot vacuum cleaner being our most visible consumer effort,” said Song Dae-hyun, president of LG’s Home Appliance & Air Solutions Company. “Here at CES, we’re demonstrating how we’re taking the knowledge gleaned from years of research and applying that to various situations inside and outside the home.”

Among the robots launched include the Hub Robot powered to create a smarter home. By connecting to other smart appliances in the home, the Hub Robot uses Amazon Alexa’s voice recognition technology to complete household tasks such as turning on the air conditioner or changing a dryer cycle with simple verbal commands.

READ ALSO: LG promises the future of 360 degree camera photography earlier than expected

The Hub Robot is designed to respond to consumers using body language, such as nodding its head when answering simple questions, and is always aware of activities inside the home, such as when family members leave, come home and go to bed. And because the Hub Robot is able to distinguish different family members’ faces with its camera, it can be programmed with a different greeting for each family member.

The Airport Guide Robot – soon to be seen in Seoul’s Incheon International Airport – is an intelligent information assistant for travelers, answering questions in four languages: English, Chinese, Japanese and Korean. With a simple scan of a passenger’s ticket, the robot can provide detailed information about a flight’s boarding time and gate location, and even the weather of a traveler’s destination city.

The airport robot offers directions to destinations inside the airport, along with estimated distances and walking times, and can even escort lost or late travelers to their gates, or any other airport location.

Similarly, the LG Airport Cleaning Robot is a super-sized robot vacuum equipped with a large-capacity dust canister as well as multiple brushes and motors. Capable of cleaning everything from tiles to carpet floors, this robot is equipped with the latest in smart sensors and multiple cameras to ensure a safe, effective and powerful performance in even the most crowded airports.

The Lawn Mowing Robot rounds out the company’s lineup of advanced robots at CES 2017. Ideal for many types of yards, this robot benefits from years of development of the HOM-BOT vacuum cleaner to trim grass accurately, reliably and most of all, safely. Equipped with many of the advanced sensors and bumpers found in the airport robot, the Lawn Mowing Robot recognizes its own location at every moment, as well as the location of every obstacle in sight, such as trees or hedges.

Designed to maximize cutting performance, this robot employs a fast-moving blade that leaves lawns looking impeccable. In addition to its features, the side wire simplifies the ordinarily-complicated installation process without the need to calculate offsets, making it easily accessible and user-friendly.