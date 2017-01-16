LG introduces new Ultra High Definition TVs for 2017

Electronics giant, LG has introduced a new UHD TV that uses a new advancement dubbed Nano Cell technology.

Employing the most advanced colour-enhancing LCD panel technology to date, LG Electronics’ SUPER UHD TVs have taken LCD TV viewing to a whole new level.

The third generation LG SUPER UHD TV lineup will render the most realistic images possible, creating highly nuanced, accurate colours while enabling wider viewing angles.

All of LG’s SUPER UHD TV models offer Active HDR with Dolby Vision allowing for multiple HDR formats, granting users access to the full spectrum of high-quality HDR content. And with the latest version of LG’s intuitive web.

“Our 2017 SUPER UHD TV lineup with LG’s proprietary Nano Cell technology is a breakthrough in display technology that advances the LCD TV viewing experience to a level unlike any other,” said Brian Kwon, president of the LG Home Entertainment Company. “Nano Cell is another example of how LG is innovating and pushing the boundaries of display technology to meet the evolving needs of our customers.”

With the OS smart TV platform, powerful audio capabilities coupled with the thin, aesthetically pleasing design of every LG SUPER UHD TV model, customers will have no trouble finding the perfect TV model to fit their needs and expectations.

Nano Cell LCD displays offer a technological advantage by employing uniformly-sized particles approximately one nanometer in diameter to create more subtle, accurate colours that can be viewed from wider angles than other TVs, including Quantum Dot displays.

Ideal for large, high-resolution TVs, LG SUPER UHD TVs with Nano Cell deliver consistent colours at wider viewing angles with virtually no colour difference for viewers seated directly in front of the screen and those watching from a 60 degree angle.

Recognizing the excellent picture quality of LG’s Nano Cell SUPER UHD TVs, Technicolor, Hollywood’s expert in image and colour, is partnering with LG to deliver TV image quality that conveys the artistic intentions of cinematic producers.

Home movie lovers will benefit from Technicolor’s 100 years of experience in developing and implementing advanced colour technologies through Technicolor Expert Mode, designed to deliver the most accurate colours possible in LG’s SUPER UHD TVs. The partnership builds upon the already impressive colour reproduction technologies of LG’s 4K TVs to deliver the most vivid colours consistent with Technicolor’s high standards which have been adopted by the majority of Hollywood studios.

With support for BT.2020 and the ability to render over one billion possible colours, every new LG SUPER UHD TV is equipped with Active HDR and Dolby Vision, allowing for display of next generation HDR content that has been designed to render brighter scenes and greater shadow detail.

Active HDR allows the TV to process the HDR picture frame-by-frame and inserts dynamic data where needed. This process allows the TV to offer the best picture to the viewers, whether the original HDR content contains dynamic, static or no metadata at all.