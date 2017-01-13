Let’s talk, Mailu tells striking doctors

The government has appealed to the striking doctors to soften their hard stance and resume to the negotiation table in an attempt to end the ongoing crisis in health sector.

While addressing journalists at his Afya House office, Health Cabinet Secretary Cleopa Mailu hsaid that the two levels of government were ready to continue with negotiations with the striking doctors.

Mailu has said attempts to end the stalemate yesterday evening after the court ruling which ordered the medics to resume talk, flopped as the KMPDU officials withdrew in protest claiming that the government was offering ‘nothing.’

“I personally called the officials after the court ruling back to the negotiating table. They came and later withdrew saying we were not offering them anything. This hard stance will not yield any solutions,” Dr Mailu said.

He maintained that the talks must be within the law and laid out structures by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission.

And on the employment of foreign doctors to replace those on industrial action, the minister dismissed the claims saying that the state did not have such powers as doctors are county government employees.

“We cannot sack or hire foreign doctors. They are the employees of the county which are run by the County Public Service Boards,” added Mailu.

However, the union officials led by Secretary General Ouma Oluga claim that the government is not keen on ensuring that the ongoing impasse bedeviling the health sector is resolved accusing the state of playing games with an interest of privatizing the health sector.

While maintaining that the doctors will not be coward by the courts or sack threats by the county governments, Dr Oluga questioned the motive behind the government intentions to employ foreign doctors instead of addressing issues raised by the union.

“There are forces behind the collapse of the sector. Investors in private sector want to make sure public health sector collapses so that they can make more money. Kenyans should be quick to question why the government want to sack Kenyans and employ foreigners,” he told X News.

He insisted that they are fighting to improve health care in the country, not just improve their pay.

“Why should one think we are after our salaries only? We must improve our working condition including the doctor patient ratio,” Dr argued adding that the country needs to employ more than 1000 new medics to meet the World Health Organization standards.

Only yesterday, the Employment and Labor Court ordered the doctors to resume work within 14 days or face a month long jail term.

But the defiant have maintained they will not accept anything short of the 2013 Collective Bargaining Agreement despite the court dismissing it as non-existent.