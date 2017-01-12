KMPDU officials given month-long suspended sentence, ordered to conclude talks

The labour court has today handed officials of the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) one month suspended sentences each

Employment and Labour Relations Court judge Hellen Wasilwa further ordered the top officials at the helm of the countrywide doctors’ strike that is now in its sixth week to conclude talks in two weeks or face arrest.

Justice Wasilwa rubbished the doctors’ plea for the implementation of a collective bargaining agreement signed between them and the government in 2013 dismissing it on grounds that it doesn’t exist.