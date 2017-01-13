Kenyan startup to compete for Sh104 million prize in Los Angeles

Sanivation, a Kenya-based start-up, has been selected as one of 30 startups from across the world as a finalist of Chivas Regal’s ‘The Venture’ competition, a global search to find and support the next generation of innovators.

The Naivasha-based social enterprise will represent Kenya in the upcoming Chivas The Venture global final in Los Angeles on July 2017.

The 30 finalists from across six continents will have a chance to pitch for a share of a $1 million (Sh103.9 million) fund in front of an expert panel of judges who are looking for businesses that can offer scalable and sustainable solutions to real world issues.

“We are honoured to be Kenya’s Finalist for The Venture Competition. At Sanitation, we work hard to provide cost-effective sanitation services to realize sustainability in urbanizing communities, what UN Secretary General Ban Ki Moon has described as one of the most important aspects of the post-2015 development framework,” said Dickson Ochieng, Director of Government Relations at Sanivation. “Should we win the global competition, we will scale our work and reach 1 million people over the next five years, help tackle the sanitation crisis in Kenya and shift the paradigm about sanitation,” he added.

According to the jury, Sanivation is a truly scalable social impact business and addressed huge health and environmental challenges that are currently faced by millions of people all over the world.

“We look forward to see them compete with social startups from across the world,” said Eat Out Director, Mikul Shah, who spoke on behalf of the judges.

Ahead of the global final, the competitors will take part in Chivas’s Venture Accelerator Week, hosted at the University of Oxford by The Skoll Centre for Social Entrepreneurship.

Embedded within the world-renowned Said Business School at the University of Oxford, The Skoll Centre has created an inspirational and transformative programme featuring opportunities for the finalists to develop leadership skills, take part in practical workshops and be inspired by global experts on critical topics that affect social enterprises.

With over $1 million (Sh103.9 million) in funding and resources, Chivas the Venture inspires entrepreneurs seeking to make positive change to pursue their ambitions and realise their potential.