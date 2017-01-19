Kenyan newspapers summary January19 2017

Daily Nation

Oloo: I will spill Uhuru secrets to Raila’s party: Former TNA secretary-general Onyango Oloo yesterday said he would spill all the tricks that the Jubilee Coalition used in 2013, including inflating the number of votes in its strongholds to help President Uhuru Kenyatta win the elections. Mr Oloo, who ditched the Jubilee Party for Raila Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement, said the “files of secrets” he carried away from the President’s party would help the opposition alliance to defeat Mr Kenyatta in the elections set for August this year. He claimed Mr Odinga, who ran on a Cord ticket, won the last elections, adding: “I know what happened. Raila was to be sworn in as the President and I have a lot of secrets to that effect which I cannot share publicly.”

Varsity lecturers go on strike: Lecturers and non-teaching staff in public universities yesterday said they would go on strike today even as the High Court extended orders stopping the boycott. University Academic Staff Union (Uasu) secretary-general Constantine Wesonga said the strike, to push for higher salaries and allowances, would go on until their demands are met. At the University of Nairobi’s Chancellors Court, lecturers and non-teaching staff held a meeting to launch the boycott, singing songs of solidarity and chanting words of encouragement to one other. The strike will involve members of the Kenya University Staff Union (Kusu), Uasu and the Kenya Union of Domestic, Hotels, Educational Institutions, Hospitals and Allied Workers (Kudheiha).

Uhuru steps in to end drought crisis: President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged county governments to help starving Kenyans in their regions. He said the national government will realign its budget to address hunger and urged the county governments to also come up with measures aimed at helping the affected. “County governments will also be required to realign their budgets. We need to know how many people each county government is feeding,” said the President. He said all government agencies, including the National Youth Service and other security agencies, need to be involved in food and water distribution. President Kenyatta was speaking after being briefed by various ministries on the drought in the country and measures taken by the national government and other stakeholders to address it.

Uhuru key ally defects to Raila with top secrets: Onyango Oloo, who has been President Uhuru Kenyatta’s point-man in Nyanza, joined ODM Wednesday with a promise to help party leader Raila Odinga win the coming elections. Mr Oloo, who was the secretary general of the defunct The National Alliance Party (TNA), which Uhuru used to get to power in 2013, said he would reveal Jubilee’s secrets which he said will boost Raila’s State House bid. He sensationally claimed President Kenyatta did not win the 2013 General Election but rigged his way to power even as Raila received him in Kisumu. “It was very easy to steal votes in areas where ODM was not active,” Oloo said as he joined the party he discredited for many years.

Kaimenyi reassures land owners on validity of titles issued since 2013: The Government has reassured land owners of the validity of title deeds given under the Jubilee administration following a High Court judgement that they were issued irregularly. Lands Cabinet Secretary Jacob Kaimenyi also announced a plan to comply with a subsequent order that gave the ministry 12 months to realign its land registration processes with the new Act of 2016. Prof Kaimenyi announced the appointment of a special task force comprising members from the National Land Commission (NLC) who now have two months to complete the exercise.

Puzzle of missing Eldoret lawyer deepens as his office is broken into: The mystery over the disappearance of Eldoret lawyer Simon Lilan has deepened after his office was allegedly broken into on Tuesday night. Lilan, who unsuccessfully tried to block the burial of politician Mark Too, has been missing for the last 10 days after claiming his life was in danger following death threats from people opposed to the suit. Family and friends of the missing lawyer, described by close associates as a controversial figure, say they have searched for him in hospitals and morgues but they are yet to trace him. Speaking at the lawyer’s offices Wednesday, his elder brother John Talam said he was shocked to find that the office, located on Nairobi Road and which was always locked, was open prompting him to inform the police.

Two CSs, top civil servants to quit and run for seats: Resign yourself. It’s time to call it quits if you want to run for office. A host of ambitious public servants — Cabinet Secretaries, PSs, hundreds of heads of government agencies and parastatal chiefs, as well as teachers — must rush to resign by February 8, six months to the polls. CSs Mwangi Kiunjuri (Devolution) and Eugene Wamalwa (Water and Irrigation) and several top civil servants are resigning next month to run for office. The Cabinet Secretaries have prepared resignation letters to President Uhuru Kenyatta. Reconstitution of the 20-member Cabinet is imminent, also because the government hopes Foreign Affairs CS Amina Mohammed will be elected African Union chairperson at the end of this month.

Uhuru starts Central tour in bid to get residents to list: President Uhuru Kenyatta will today kick off a countrywide tour to urge Kenyans to register to vote. State House spokesman Manoah Esipisu yesterday said the President will kick off his campaign in his Central Kenya backyard. Uhuru will visit Murang’a, Nyeri, Meru, Laikipia and Kirinyaga counties this week. “Mombasa and Nakuru and many more counties are lined up as the next areas the President will visit to urge Kenyans to register to vote. Details of the visits will be announced at a later date,” Esipisu said. Deputy President William Ruto, who has been out of the country, is expected to tour Rift Valley from tomorrow. He will visit Narok and Kuria first. On Friday, Ruto will tour Bomet, Kericho and Nandi. On Saturday, he will be in Baringo and Eldoret to urge residents to register.

Don’t be seduced by men who don’t have voter cards – Raila: Opposition chief Raila Odinga yesterday urged women in Nyanza not to be seduced by men who do not have voters cards. “Even these beautiful ladies here, men should not seduce them if they do not have IDs and register as voters. Women should also ensure men register as voters,” Raila said. Raila urged boda boda operators to mobilise residents to register in large numbers. He said the August 8 election is no joke, and the opposition is leaving nothing to chance. “We are out to win and form the next government,” Raila said. Speaking in Kenyatta Stadium, Kisumu, he said the National Super Alliance will sent the Jubilee administration home, whether it likes it or not. Raila, however, said this will only be possible if all eligible voters register.

State House in crisis meeting as maize price hits 5-year high: President Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday met his top advisers to discuss a rapid response plan for the drought that is ravaging parts Kenya even as the price of maize flour — the country’s staple — hit a five-year high with the sharp drop in grain supply countrywide. Cabinet secretaries in charge of Treasury, Devolution and Agriculture alongside top bureaucrats in the three ministries met the President at State House, Nairobi to brief him on the response plan they are said to have crafted during a late night meeting on Tuesday. State House said Mr Kenyatta had received a preliminary report on the famine situation and agreed to meet the team again on January 27 when it is expected to submit a detailed report on the unfolding crisis.

Uganda Avian Flu poses risk of heavy losses to Kenyan farmers: Kenyan authorities yesterday warned that the country’s poultry industry faced a high risk of devastation in the wake of a recent outbreak of the contagious Avian Flu in neighbouring Uganda. Agriculture secretary Willy Bett said Kenya had raised its protection to the highest level since an outbreak of bird flu was reported in Uganda on Monday. Mr Bett sent a spine-chilling warning to the millions of poultry farmers that the country may have to kill all the 32 million chicken in its farms should the disease cross the border and start spreading in Kenya.

Agency says it has no staff to monitor fast food joints: The Department of Veterinary Services does not have enough personnel to monitor the many local and international fast food joints opening shop across the country, exposing the public to potentially harmful additives and meat products. The department, which is under the Ministry of Agriculture Livestock and Fisheries, says it does not have adequate field staff to man various border points. This leaves the possibility of sub-standard meat and processed products being sneaked into the country without undergoing thorough health checks. “Veterinary Services has officials at all border points and we follow consumer practice observed worldwide. But Mombasa is turning out to be a big challenge because there is so much cargo coming in,” said Allan Azegele, a food safety expert at the State Department of Livestock.